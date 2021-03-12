NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dontaie Allen certainly showed Mississippi State he had its number.
The University of Kentucky suffered a disappointing 74-73 loss to Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Thursday.
Allen, a redshirt freshman, came off the bench to spark UK’s comeback from a 15-point deficit early in the second half. He scored 20 points in the second half en route to a career-high-tying 23 points.
Both of his 23-point games this season came against Mississippi State. He made 6-of-13 on 3-pointers in the SEC tourney matchup, including draining his first 3 since Feb. 13 against Auburn.
Allen finished the season with 46 points against the Bulldogs on 16-of-28 shooting with a combined 13 3-pointers in two games.
“Dontaie just has their number,” said UK guard Davion Mintz. “He’s proven himself versus them the first time. I mean, it was no surprise that he got super locked in like that because he had really good practices leading up into this first game. I knew when he got his opportunity, he’d be ready for it.”
Allen had the last 3-point attempt to let UK escape with the win, but it was off the back iron.
“You can’t really ask for a better shot, especially from someone like me that has confidence in myself,” Allen said. “I had it lined up straight. It just hit the back end, so ... I don’t know. I’ll live with that. It was a good shot.”
Some team numbers
Kentucky scored 73 points and was 8-1 this season when scoring at least 76 points but 1-15 when scoring 75 or fewer.
The Wildcats were outrebounded 46-30 and went 2-8 this season when losing or tying the battle of the boards.
Kentucky was outscored 46-22 in the paint, falling to 5-12 this season when getting beat in the interior.
With 18 assists and five turnovers, UK was now 9-4 this season when breaking even or better on assist-to-turnover margin. The Wildcats are 0-12 this season with a negative assist/turnover margin.
UK had shot free throws well recently, making 94 of 117 (80.3%) during the previous six games, but the Wildcats made only 10 of 17, 58.8%.
Kentucky went 2-6 this season in games decided by one possession.
UK had four 1-point losses this season, most by any Wildcat team in school history.
UK win streak snapped
Kentucky had a 15-game winning streak broken against Miss. State, with all those wins coming under Calipari.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.