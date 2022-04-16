Dontaie Allen landed at the place where some folks thought he would end up all along. Western Kentucky University will have the long range shooting specialist for three years as a redshirt junior.
This decision should make a lot of Big Red backers happy. Allen should have the talent to thrive in Bowling Green, where most basketball observers would agree he will find many more minutes than he ever would have dreamed of in Lexington..
It seemed the former Mr. Basketball would’ve been a fan favorite in Rupp Arena, if he’d ever been able to perform at a level where he could earn more minutes from John Calipari.
No one really knew whether Allen was a good enough defender for Calipari to call his number more than the minescule number of times it was, but that was a strong guess.
Calipari may have just not wanted to take Allen on the roster, but he did so because the Mr. Basketball from Pendleton County was close to becoming a Kentucky high school legend when a knee injury ended his senior season in the 13th game of his senior year at Pendleton County in December, 2018.
At the time of the injury, Allen was averaging 42.9 points per game and had already eclipsed 50 points six times. Had he stayed healthy, Allen could have chased the high school scoring record of 4,337 points by “King” Kelly Coleman for Wayland High School in the mid-1950s.
In his most recent season at UK, Allen played in 18 games for the Wildcats, averaging 6.7 minutes in each contest. He averaged 2.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game, logging a season best game against North Florida where he scored 14 points and pulled down seven boards in just 19 minutes.
In the 2020-21 season, the Falmouth, Ky., native appeared in 22 games with one start for Kentucky. Allen averaged 5.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in his redshirt freshman season. To open SEC play, he combined for 37 points and nine rebounds against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. He went on to score 23 points in the team’s final game against Mississippi State in the SEC tournament.
That would be the last highlight for Allen at UK.
There would be no breakout in 2022 for Allen, who averaged just 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting under 30% overall and below 20% from 3-point range. Allen appeared in just 19 of the Wildcats’ 34 games and logged double-digit minutes just six times.
Allen got his chance early in the season, but just wasn’t able to capitalize, making just 13 of 44 shots (29.5%) and 6 of 32 3-pointers (18.7) in 10 non-conference games. He played just five total minutes in the months of February and March.
With Rick Stansbury his coach at WKU, Allen should get ample chance, could be a starter, and at the least should be a key offensive contributor.
Stansbury has made it a habit during his WKU coaching career to give his Kentucky raised guys the green light to shoot. Taveion Hollingsworth finished his WKU career as the fifth leading scorer in program history.
Allen and Hollingsworth were among the five Kentucky Mr. Basketballs to play for Stansbury at WKU.
Allen and his basketball talents are now at Western Kentucky after some frustrating time at Kentucky. Allen should be able to find some baskets and some success on the floor at WKU.
