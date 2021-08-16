Tanner Andersen is arguably the go-to guy for the 2021 Daviess County High School boys’ soccer team.
With the graduation of last year’s leading scorer Hunter Clark (20 goals, 14 assists) as well as Declan Armistead (13 goals, 7 assists), a lot will be riding on the shoulders of the 5-foor-10, 160-pound Anderson this fall.
And, he is already delivering the goods.
In the Panthers’ season-opener on Thursday night, Andersen scored three goals to power DC past visiting Owensboro Catholic 7-1 at Deer Park.
“With Hunter and others gone, I’m definitely going to have to step up my production here in my senior year,” said Andersen, an attacking mid-center forward. “We have a lot of other players who can score, too, and nothing is possible for me without my teammates — we’re all in this together.
“It’s a blessing to be in this program and to be coached by coach (Doug) Sandifer and play with such talented players. We’re a group that plays with a lot of confidence and we’ve always got a solid game plan — it’s a fun program to be a part of.”
Andersen is in his third year as a starter for DC, but he says his game didn’t ramp up until last fall.
“My production went up my junior season,” said Andersen, who scored 15 goals and dished seven assists in 2020, helping the Panthers win 9th District and 3rd Region championships. “My coaches showed faith in me, said I could be a big contributor, and I think I played with more confidence after that.”
Sandifer is glad to have Andersen on his team.
“Tanner brings valuable experience from the previous two season,” Sandifer said. “He has played in a ton of games for us and that will help him guide our less-experienced players this year.
“I expect Tanner to look for goals. He has talented players around him that he can trust and who are going set him up well, and also score from his passes. There is quality all around him and they can all benefit from each other.”
Andersen, who began playing youth league soccer at age 4, maintains his lifelong passion for the sport.
“I just love the game and I love competing,” Andersen said. “It’s great to have all the support we have, and it’s fun putting on a show with your teammates.”
Andersen believes DC, newcomers notwithstanding, is already bonding into a cohesive unit.
“That’s one of the keys for us,” he said. “We need to come together as a team, which I already believe is beginning to take place, and we also need to find our roles and understand our roles — we need to know what we need to do to best serve the team’s success.
“I like our personnel, I like our possibilities — we just need to keep working in all areas to become the best team we can be.”
