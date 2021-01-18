The key to Western Kentucky’s basketball season in 2020-21 is not only All-American candidate center Charles Bassey and longtime star guard Taveion Hollingsworth — but also mercurial 6-foot-6 senior swingman Josh Anderson.
A familiar presence on ESPN’s Top 10 Plays segment thanks to his ferocious, gravity-defying dunks, Anderson has evolved into a more complete player as a senior.
“I just try to help our team win any way I can,” said the soft-spoken Anderson, a native of Baton Rouge, La. “I try to provide energy to the team and go out and play the game the right way every time I step on the court.
“Whatever it takes, at both ends of the floor, I just want to get the job done for us — help get us where we want to be as a team.”
Anderson has done just that in 2020-21 — becoming one of the Hilltoppers’ most efficient players.
He is third on the team in scoring (10.5 ppg), first in steals (29), is shooting 56% from the floor, and is making 89% of his free throws.
In Western’s 81-73 win over visiting Marshall on Friday in E.A. Diddle Arena, Anderson scored a game-best 22 points, making 6-of-9 floor shots — including a 3-pointer — and sinking all nine of his free-throw attempts.
On Sunday, the Hilltoppers (11-4, 4-2 Conference USA) swept the season series against Marshall with a 69-67 win in Huntington. West Virginia, with Anderson making a key basket and key defensive play in the final minutes.
Regarded as one of the fastest end-to-end players in college basketball, Anderson recently became the 51st player in program history to score 1,000 career points.
“We’re better with Josh on the floor,” Western head coach Rick Stansbury said. “There are times when you have to put up with some mistakes he makes because he can do so many different things for you out there, help you out in so many ways.
“Josh has been very efficient at the offensive end this season and he has been a disruptive force at the defensive end, including being a key part of our press.”
Anderson became eligible at WKU the second semester of his freshman year and made an immediate impact, averaging 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 55% from the field.
As a sophomore, he averaged 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, and last season as a junior he averaged 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Prior to his arrival at WKU, Anderson attended Madison Prep Academy in Baton Rouge, where he became the first player in program history to start all four seasons.
Hollingsworth, meanwhile, fully understands Anderson’s value to the Hilltoppers.
“Josh makes our team go,” Hollingsworth said. “He’s our spark, our energy, and we need him on the floor to be at our best.”
