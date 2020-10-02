Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today’s game: McLean County at Owensboro Catholic.
Anonymous coach says: “McLean County got the monkey off their back in the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs last year, but Catholic still has a lot of weapons the Cougars must contend with. The key will be if McLean can sustain long drives and dominate the time of possession. Also, McLean must find a way to contain the big-play capabilities of the Aces.”
The pick: Owensboro Catholic 35, McLean County 14.
