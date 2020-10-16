Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Tonight’s game: Owensboro Catholic at Hancock County.
Anonymous coach says: “Hancock County will be inspired early on playing at home and will play well in the first half, but as the game wears on Owensboro Catholic’s offensive weapons will wear down the Hornets. The Aces should pull away in the second half of this game.”
The pick: Owensboro Catholic 42, Hancock County 14.
