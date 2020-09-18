Each week the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today’s game: Daviess County at Owensboro.
Anonymous coach says: “Early on this one will be close, much like the Apollo-Owensboro game last week. Owensboro’s experience and skill will show up midway through the game, however, and the Red Devils will take command. DC will have difficulty containing OHS quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and the skill personnel around him as the contest progresses.”
The pick: Owensboro 42, Daviess County 7.
