ANONYMOUS COACH
Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today's game: Christian Academy-Louisville at Owensboro Catholic.
Anonymous coach says: Owensboro Catholic made big strides with their young team playing a tough Owensboro team close for three quarters last week. Christian Academy-Louisville is a tough 3-A powerhouse that has had success early this season. I think this will be a closer game than many think. Although I do believe CAL pulls away late, the Aces will give them a fight.
The pick: Christian Academy-Louisville 31, Owensboro Catholic 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.