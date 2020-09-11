Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today’s game: Apollo at Owensboro.
Anonymous coach says: “This will be the most intriguing area game to start the 2020 season. It will be interesting to see John Edge bring Apollo into Rash Stadium. Both teams will have some early-game jitters with this being the opener to the season, but after both teams settle in, I see Owensboro’s overall athleticism taking over in the late stages.”
The pick: Owensboro 35, Apollo 21.
