Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Tonight’s game: Apollo at Daviess County.
Anonymous coach says: “Both teams have cranked up their offenses in recent weeks. You can throw the records out the window in this fierce City-County rivalry game. The quarterbacks of these two teams are explosive football players, and I see a lot of points scored both ways.”
The pick: Apollo 42, Daviess County 41.
