Orlando Antigua was always easy to talk to during the first time he was at the University of Kentucky.
He was approachable and willing to give time in the crowded locker room sessions that are a daily part of college basketball at tournament time.
That was Antigua. No wonder he worked well as a guy who built relationships with players and parents his first time around at UK and had a large hand in getting some big basketball talent to the school.
He helped build a team that won the national championship in 2012 after getting to the Final Four in 2011. Antigua also helped put together a group that reached the 2014 national championship game before nearly going 40-0 in 2015.
He made it completely clear Saturday that getting the players to propel those teams was a team effort.
“I was a part of a really, really good team. I didn’t get anybody,” Antigua said of the early 2010s. “We were able to go and recruit and get. I was just happy to be a spoke in that wheel and it’s that same kind of wheel that we have now is how we’re going to approach our recruiting.”
Except now there’s a lot more competition for that top rung of players, and Kentucky has found the difference in getting top-10 players and getting top-30 players.
“Will we get some? I hope so,” Antigua said. “Will we miss on some? Probably. The landscape has changed.”
What hasn’t changed is expectations for where Kentucky’s fan base wants its men’s basketball team to be at the end of every regular season. That place is being poised to make a push for a national championship.
The return of Antigua as an associate coach and Ronald “Chin” Coleman as an assistant coach is directly tied to getting UK firmly back to chasing championships. Both were assistant coaches at Illinois.
It didn’t take Coleman long to hook into that championship-winning vibe, taking to social media to proclaim that winning “many, many, many, many” championships was what he was aiming to help bring to UK.
“I don’t think I went out on a limb at all,” Coleman said. “This is Kentucky basketball. They’ve already hung many, many, many, many, many, many, many championships in the rafters and on the walls if I walk around Rupp, as I walk around the practice facility. That’s all you see is trophies.”
Coleman was a coach of a top-level AAU program and high school coach in Chicago before moving into college basketball.
Identifying kids who can play for Kentucky, who can come in and check their individual games at the door for a year or two, and building relationships with those players and families has been an immediate job for both Antigua and Coleman.
“Hitting the pavement and trying to identify the kids that are going to want the pleasure of the pressure, which is what it is being at Kentucky,” Antigua said. “You’ve got to be able to want to take on that challenge, live up to that challenge and allow us to push you through so that you can go out and shine and chase your dreams, and in that process, we go out and win a lot of games.”
Finding families who will understand the value in being on a team with a lot of really good players who are capable, together, of getting into the NCAA Tournament and making a Final Four run is also extremely important.
UK is not just recruiting against other top college programs, but also the NBA G League and other professional basketball levels, for the top handful of players coming out of high school and deciding whether to play college basketball at all.
A lot of the pieces for next year’s team are already being put in place, but UK is trying to close in on a completely solid point guard that it needs to complete the puzzle.
The momentum of getting Antigua and Coleman is helping UK with the classes of 2022 and 2023. And they seem to be immediately getting out the UK message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.