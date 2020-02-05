BOSTON — The Red Sox have agreed to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, packaging the star outfielder with left-hander David Price in a salary dump that is expected to save Boston tens of millions of dollars, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the trade had not been announced.
The Dodgers are sending outfielder Alex Verdugo back to the Red Sox, the person said. The deal also involves the Minnesota Twins, who are getting right-hander Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers and sending pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston, according to reports by The Athletic and other outlets.
Los Angeles will also get cash from Boston to offset some of the $123 million owed to Betts and Price, according to reports.
Unable to sign Betts to a long-term deal, Boston decided to move him now rather than let the four-time All-Star leave as a free agent after the 2020 season. He will earn $27 million this season and has expressed eagerness to test the market.
The deal comes 100 years after Boston infamously sold Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees on Dec. 26, 1919.
Click seeks quick success with Astros
HOUSTON — James Click knows Houston’s sign-stealing scandal has tarnished the franchise’s reputation.
Instead of looking back at the turmoil, the new general manager hopes he can help the Astros make a fresh start.
“We’re focused on the future,” he said. “Obviously, there’s been some things in the past that may have, have not gone the way that the Astros organization wanted it to. I wasn’t here for that. I’m trying to bring a fresh look.”
Click was introduced on Tuesday, joining a scandal-plagued team that scrambled to fill two major roles just before the start of spring training.
Click took over for Jeff Luhnow, suspended for a season by Major League Baseball and then fired. The Astros last week hired 70-year-old Dusty Baker to take over for AJ Hinch as manager.
The 42-year-old Click spent the last three seasons as the Tampa Bay Rays’ vice president of baseball operations. Click had been with Tampa Bay for the last 14 seasons.
Astros owner Jim Crane lauded the combined experience of Click and Baker, who have joined a team that lost a seven-game World Series to Washington.
“They’ve both been in baseball a long time and have unbelievable experience,” Crane said. “We’re confident that under their leadership we will win another championship or championships.”
Voter who snubbed Jeter keeps ballot private
NEW YORK — The lone baseball writer who did not vote for Derek Jeter for the Hall of Fame chose to keep his or her ballot private.
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released the ballots of 315 Hall voters on Tuesday, and all public ballots included the longtime New York Yankees captain.
Jeter was on 396 of 397 ballots in voting announced Jan. 21, elected along with slugger Larry Walker. They will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 26 along with catcher Ted Simmons and late players’ association head Marvin Miller, who were elected by the modern era committee in November.
Mariano Rivera, Jeter’s Yankees teammate for five World Series titles, became the first unanimous pick last year when he was on all 425 ballots.
The BBWAA has listed public ballots since 2012. The BBWAA voted all Hall ballots should be made public but was overruled by the Hall’s board of directors, which instead included an option for each voter to decide whether to release his or her ballot two weeks after the voting announcement.
The percentage of public ballots released by the BBWAA was about the same this year (79.3%) as last (79.5%).
Ryan Thibodaux’s vote tracker lists 332 ballots (83.6%), including six that are anonymous, and all included Jeter.
Arbitrator rules union didn’t prove Bryant case
NEW YORK — Arbitrator Mark Irvings issued his decision Tuesday to deny the grievance filed by Cubs star Kris Bryant, ruling the players’ association did not prove Chicago’s reasons for holding the third baseman in the minors at the start of the 2015 season were a pretext to push back his eligibility for free agency.
The text of Irvings’ decision was not made public but its reasoning was described to The Associated Press by a person who had read it. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the release of the text had not been authorized.
Bryant hit .425 with nine homers in 40 at-bats during spring training in 2015. He started the season at Triple-A Iowa, where he batted .321 with three homers in seven games.
He made his major league debut on April 17, 2015, and the timing left him able to accrue 171 days of major league service that season, one day shy of a full year of service. That pushed back his free-agent eligibility by one year, until after the 2021 season.
“While we respect the finality of that decision, we will continue to pursue any and all measures that incentivize competition, discourage service-time manipulation and ensure clubs field their best players,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement. “We applaud Kris’ courage and determination in challenging the Cubs’ actions and seeing the grievance through to the end.”
Bryant’s agent, Scott Boras, hopes the union will address the issue in bargaining to replace the labor contract set to expire after the 2021 season.
“This ruling has placed every player on notice. The clubs have now poked the bear on the reserve system issue,” Boras said.
Bryant hit .275 with 26 homers and 99 RBIs in his first season, helping Chicago make the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and winning the NL Rookie of the Year award. He had 39 homers and scored an NL-high 121 runs in 2016, leading the Cubs to their first World Series championship since 1908.
Bryant batted .282 with 31 homers, 77 RBIs and 108 runs last year. He was hampered by right knee soreness for part of the summer, and then missed the end of the season with a sprained right ankle.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.