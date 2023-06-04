LEXINGTON — For the third time in school history, the Apollo High School baseball team is heading to the semifinals of the state tournament.
Sophomore Grayson Smith hit a two-run single up the middle to give the Eagles a six-run cushion in the top of the sixth inning, and they held on for a 7-3 win over Lexington Catholic in the quarterfinals of the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament at Counter Clocks Field.
Smith’s hit chased Knights senior reliever Drew Bowles and gave the Eagles just enough breathing room down the stretch.
“I got a fastball right down the middle. He was kind of wild, but he just located it right down the middle,” Smith said. “I saw it and got on top of it and just pushed it right up the middle. My eyes just lit up as soon as I saw it break past second base.”
Smith drove in sophomore Garrett Lanham and eighth grader Ty Lillpop with two outs in the inning. Lillpop led off the sixth with a single, and two outs later, Lanham followed with a single to right field.
Apollo coach Brandon Dennis said the play allowed the Eagles to do something they haven’t gotten to do much this year — play nice and relaxed with a big lead.
It helped right-handed starter Will Strode settle in for the final two innings.
“That was outstanding to stretch that out,” Dennis said. “Us from six weeks ago, even a month ago, would have tried to make that lead hold up as much as we could. That would have put the pressure on Will. So for Grayson to step up and get that hit was huge. Timely hitting is something that’s come along for us in the last three weeks or so, and that’s another example of it. We’re getting it from kind of everywhere, and that’s the reason we get to go where we’re going next week.
“So for Grayson to have that at-bat is another example of these guys stepping up in big spots, and it was huge to get that lead for Will.”
Apollo (25-12) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI single from sophomore Sam Holder.
Strode worked in and out of trouble in the second, when Lexington Catholic (30-10) put runners at second and third following a double steal. But Strode got out of the jam with a fly ball to right field.
After Strode retired the side in order in the fourth, the Eagles extended their lead in the fifth. Strode grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, but Lanham scored to make it 2-0. Josh Mayes singled, then came around to score on a misplayed ball in left for a 3-0 lead, and then junior Easton Blandford scored on a wild pitch to push the lead to 4-0.
More from this section
Strode worked around a two-out double in the fifth before Smith delivered the clutch hit in the sixth. Strode went the distance, striking out five while giving up seven hits, two earned runs and two walks.
“He was amazing,” Smith said of Strode. “He’s been off and on all season but, when it comes to big games, he has been amazing all year. He is lights out.”
Dennis had hoped to keep Strode’s pitch count under 100 after he came on in relief in Thursday’s first-round win over Beechwood, but he finished the day with 106 — 64 for strikes.
And Dennis was worried how the heat, with temperatures reaching the low 90s at game time, would factor in.
“I was absolutely worried about it,” Dennis said. “It had to be the hottest game of the day. We know he already threw the seventh the other day, so for him to come out and give us a full seven was tremendous. He didn’t even lose that much. We were really leery of getting him over triple digits, but he was still as strong in the end as he was at the start.”
Apollo is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2008. The other trip came in 1994.
The Eagles will take on Shelby County at 12:30 p.m. (EDT) Friday at the University of Kentucky’s Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington. The Rockets moved on with a 9-2 victory over Eastern.
Apollo will cherish the win for a few days, but then it’s right back to work.
“We’ll practice throughout the week, and the plan is to come back and bring the heat,” Smith said.
And after two days of strong fan support, Dennis looks forward to Eagles fans making another trek to Lexington in a few days.
“When you have a baseball school and people understand the magnitude of what you’re doing, it’s such a big difference,” he said. “These guys knew coming in that they had the opportunity to be the third team ever to get here, and they battled all day long. They went for it, and I’m so happy for them. I’m so happy for everyone who came out to support us. We’ve had some unbelievable support for the last month. People just want to go on a ride, and they were ready to go on a ride like this. For all of them to come with us has just been unbelievable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.