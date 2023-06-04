LEXINGTON — For the third time in school history, the Apollo High School baseball team is heading to the semifinals of the state tournament.

Sophomore Grayson Smith hit a two-run single up the middle to give the Eagles a six-run cushion in the top of the sixth inning, and they held on for a 7-3 win over Lexington Catholic in the quarterfinals of the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament at Counter Clocks Field.

