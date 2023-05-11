Apollo High School’s baseball team beat Henderson County 7-4 Wednesday at Eagle Park.
Easton Blandford was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Apollo. Noah Cook had seven strikeouts for Apollo (19-11).
HENDERSON COUNTY 001 010 2 — 4 11 2
APOLLO 061 000 x — 7 10 0
WP-Cook. LP-Meadows. 2B-Blandford 2 (A). Meadows (H).
SOFTBALL SOUTH WARREN 2, CATHOLIC 1
Lilli Grant hit a home run, which was the only run for Owensboro Catholic (20-9).
TENNIS CATHOLIC SWEEPS DAVIESS
Owensboro Catholic’s boys beat Daviess County 5-0. Matthew Hyland, Luke Pfeifer, John Wathen, Cooper Danzer-Houston Danzer, Patrick Hauke-Joseph Merchant were Catholic winners.
Catholic’s girls beat Daviess County 5-0. Ella Cason, Aisha Merchant, Maddie Meyer, Ella Grace Buckman-Elizabeth Hayden, Isabelle Reisz-Julia Marshall were Catholic winners.
APOLLO SWEEPS EDMONSON
Apollo girls beat Edmonson County 4-0. Kyndall Hayden, Erin McManus, Morgan Shook-Vidhi Patel, Kaelin Payne-Lucy Waldschmidt were the Apollo winners.
Apollo boys beat Edmonson 4-0. Ben Austin, Conner O’Bryan, Jamison Franey, Maddox Tucker-Isaac Goldsberry were the Apollo winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.