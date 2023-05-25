OWESPTS-05-25-23 APOLLO BB FEATURE

Apollo’s Will Strode heads home to score against Owensboro during the 9th District Baseball Tournament championship on May 18 at Independence Bank Field at Chautauqua Park.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Getting on base wasn’t a major problem for the Apollo High School baseball team this spring.

Getting those runners across home plate with a run was a different story for the Eagles, who won the 3rd Region baseball championship for the first time since 2015 with a 5-3 victory over Muhlenberg County on Tuesday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.