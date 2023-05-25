Getting on base wasn’t a major problem for the Apollo High School baseball team this spring.
Getting those runners across home plate with a run was a different story for the Eagles, who won the 3rd Region baseball championship for the first time since 2015 with a 5-3 victory over Muhlenberg County on Tuesday night.
This is the 12th regional baseball championship in Apollo’s proud history in the sport. The Eagles take a 23-12 record into their KHSAA State Baseball Tournament matchup with the 9th Region winner Beechwood (we will have to confirm this when that game is over tonight around 8-830 pm)
Timely hitting with runners in scoring position has been an overall driver over the last couple of weeks for Apollo, which has won six of its last seven.
“We finally got some timely hitting with runners in scoring position,” Apollo coach Brandon Dennis said. “One of our biggest issues, we could get guys on base, get in them scoring position. But executing to get them across, even if it was like a SAC fly, we were struggling with those things. That was the biggest issue for us the last two or three weeks of the regular season.”
There was a learning curve with Dennis and the team since he was in his first season as head coach at Apollo.
“We had a lot of guys who took gigantic swings every time, and we were learning how to handle the bat,” Dennis said. “There are certain times have to make an adjustment and put the ball in play. I was assuming that guys knew what we needed to do. We were teaching why we need to do it, here’s how we want to do it, and it didn’t come quickly. It took one or two guys who were willing to buy-in, and let the others see them be successful, and it worked its way up and down the lineup.”
Apollo also took some time to settle into defensive rotations, because it has players with a lot of versatility who can play different spots in the field..
“That’s been the trick for us,” Dennis said. “It feels like everything kind of clicked in the last full week of the season. We made a couple of adjustments to our offensive lineup, and we did some things defensively as well, and it all clicked.”
Will Strode has a .377 batting average to lead the team. Strode has been a home run threat lately, hitting seven, along with six doubles and getting 29 RBIs.
Easton Blandford is batting .358 with nine doubles and 18 RBIs. Josh Mayes is batting .320 with nine stolen bases and nine RBIs.
With all the close games Apollo has played this season, there’s been a calm demeanor about trying to find a win in those situations. Apollo needed a two-run base hit from Sam Holder in the top of the seventh to outlast Muhlenberg County 5-3 in Tuesday night’s 3rd Region championship game. Apollo
“At this point, no panic whatsoever,” Dennis said of his team. It was a big point of conversation during the Ohio County game, it was no big deal, it seemed like we were either even or behind going into the sixth or seventh innings of a lot of games. They’ve tested that all out, they know what they can and can’t do in those situations.”
Now, Apollo will await the state of the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament on June 1 at Counter Clocks Field in Lexington.
“After grinding it out for three days in a row, we can take some time off for a couple of days,” Dennis said. “There’s only so much you can do now, we’re going to try and balance maintenance and rest.”
