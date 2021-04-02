Apollo High School won its second game of the baseball season, 12-0 at Webster County on Thursday.
Tyler Payne picked up the win with seven strikeouts in five innings. The Eagles are 2-1.
Tanner Klee was 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored for Apollo. Nick Judd was 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Harrison Bowman scored two runs.
Maxwell Holder was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Dan St. Clair was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Dayton Brown hit a triple and also scored two runs.
APOLLO 201-204-3 — 12-10-2
WEBSTER COUNTY 000-000-0 — 0-5-3
WP-Payne. LP-Robertson.
McLEAN COUNTY 14 WARREN CENTRAL 4
Will Logsdon hit two doubles and had four RBIs to lead McLean County in Calhoun.
HB Whitaker had three RBIs for the Cougars. Ayden Rice struck out seven for McLean County. Grant Lovell had two RBIs for the Cougars.
WARREN CENTRAL 211-000 — 4-4-4
McLEAN COUNTY 523-202 — 14-10-3
WP-Rice. LP-Stevens. 2B-Logsdon 2, Lovell. 3B-Lee (M).
SOFTBALL HANCOCK COUNTY 15 TELL CITY 3
Hayley McFarling was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and five strikeouts to lead Hancock County at Vastwood Park.
Braley Roberts had a double and was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Emmalynn Higdon also had a double.
The Lady Hornets are 2-0.
TELL CITY 000-21 — 3-6-2
HANCOCK COUNTY 460-5x — 15-11-1
WP-McFarling. LP-Mechels. 2B-Higdon, Roberts (H).
