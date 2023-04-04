Apollo High School beat Carlisle County 13-5 in high school baseball at McCracken County on Monday.
Will Strode went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. Josh Mayes went 3-for-4. Xavier Wells hit a 3-run double.
Grayson Smith struck out five to get the pitching win. Smith was also 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Apollo is 8-2 on the season.
Fred. DOUGLASS 5, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 1
Grant Parson had five strikeouts for Owensboro Catholic (4-4).
SOFTBALL OWENSBORO CATHOLIC IN FLORIDA
Louisville Ballard beat Owensboro Catholic 3-0 on Monday in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. B Gray had 14 strikeouts for Ballard. Brooke Hamilton had six strikeouts. Owensboro Catholic is 5-2 on the season.
The Lady Aces lost 3-2 to Madison Central on Sunday. Ruth Jones hit a double. Brooke Hamilton had seven strikeouts.
