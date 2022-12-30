Apollo High School won its first boys basketball game of the season, beating Allen County-Scottsville 57-54 at Eagle Arena on Thursday.
Zjhan Tutt scored 26 points to lead Apollo, which also got 18 points from Kobe Kelly, who made 8-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Apollo is 1-9 on the season.
Jordan Turner scored 25 points to lead AC-S.
Apollo (57) _ Tutt 26, Kelly 18, Hardin 5, Dixon 4, Eans 4.
OWENSBORO 76, McLEAN COUNTY 54
Owensboro High School dropped McLean County in the Independence Bank Classic at the Sportscenter.
Owensboro got 23 points from Kenyata Carbon and 16 points from Ethan Pendleton.
Owensboro is 10-3.
Brodie Cline led McLean County with 18 points. Jaxon Floyd scored 13 points and Gunnar Revelett scored 10.
McLean County is 10-3.
McLEAN COUNTY12 9 13 20 — 54
OWENSBORO16 18 19 23 — 76
McLean County (54) — Cline 18, Floyd 13, Revelett 10, Ward 8, Baldwin 3, Lee 2.
Owensboro (76) — Carbon 23, Powell 9, Moss 5, Hume 7, Taylor 5, Johnson 5, Mitchell 4, Sanders 2.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 57, EDMONSON CO. 39
Brian Griffith scored 19 points, Tutt Carrico scored 17 points and Parker Gray scored 13 points for Catholic in the Independence Bank Classic at the Sportscenter. Catholic is 10-1.
Owensboro Catholic (57) _ Griffith 19, T. Carrico 17, Gray 13, Beickman 4, Sims 2, Frick 2.
CLINTON COUNTY 53, DAVIESS COUNTY 51
Gage Phelps scored 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Daviess County (3-8).
More from this section
Daviess County (51) _ Phelps 15, Renfrow 9, Oberst 9, Hillard 6, Ayer 5, Dickens 5, Floyd 2.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 57, CARLISLE CO. 40
Landon Smith scored 12 points, Nick Goetz scored 11 and Nathan Hernandez added 10 for Trinity in the Independence Bank Classic. Trinity is 6-4 on the season.
Whitesville Trinity (57) _ Smith 12, Goetz 11, Mills 9, Huff 9, Payne 3, Aull 3.
HENDERSON COUNTY 67, OHIO COUNTY 50
Elijah Decker scored 12 points, Parker Culbertson scored 11 and Bo Morse added 10 for Ohio County (10-3).
Henderson County got 22 points from Gerard Thomas, 20 points from Jake Rideout and 19 points from Cooper Davenport.
GIRLS
OWENSBORO 60, MARSHALL COUNTY 59
A’Lyrica Hughes scored 12 points, Melia Moorman scored 11, Lizzy Phillips and CJ Paige each added 10 for the Lady Devils in their overtime win in the Lady Invitational of the South. Owensboro is 10-3.
Owensboro (60) _ Hughes 12, Moorman 11, Paige 10, Phillips 10, Gibson 6, Palmer 4, Worth 3, Hogg 2, Harris 2.
APOLLO 63, SOUTH OLDHAM 60
Kennedy Lane scored a game-high 25 points, 17 coming in the fourth quarter, to lead Apollo at South Warren. Gizelle Whitlock and Jennifer Lee each scored 13 points for Apollo (4-9). Lee also grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double.
TAYLOR COUNTY 73, APOLLO 36
Kennedy Lane scored 16 points to lead Apollo at South Warren.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY SPLITS 2 GAMES
Brooklyn Stewart scored 17 points to lead Muhlenberg County in a 51-39 win over Livingston Central in the Murray Lady Tiger Classic.
Stewart scored 28 points in Muhlenberg’s 57-51 loss to Mayfield in the same tournament.
SPRINGS VALLEY (Ind) 54, HANCOCK CO. 50
Ella House scored 28 points and Lily Roberts added 17 for Hancock County (6-6). House also had six rebounds and five assists. Roberts had seven rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.