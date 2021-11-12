By THE MESSENGER-INQUIRER
Apollo High School’s bowling team won boys and girls competitions over South Warren on Tuesday.
On the girls’ side senior Taylor Vance and 7th grader Gracie Brown bowled well. Apollo won 6-1 in bakers behind Vance, Sophie O’Bryan, Elizabeth Layson and Cassidy Joines.
For the boys, Jack Whitesell (221), Tyler Head (202) and Gavin Lewis scored 186, and going 3 for 3 in baker spares.
The boys won the first baker by 2 pins (197-195) and won 4-3.
Apollo’s boys are 2-0 and the girls are 1-1. Apollo hosts Greenwood on Monday and will face Owensboro Catholic on Wednesday.
