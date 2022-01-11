Apollo High School has been operating with ever-changing personnel situations this boys basketball season.
The Eagles are 2-11, having recently picked up victories over Nelson County (56-44) on Dec. 29, and over St. Mary (72-64) on Dec. 31.
“Sometimes when I think we make gains, we take a step or 2 back,” Apollo coach Mark Starns said Monday. “There has not been any normalcy in practices, we’ve had sickness, COVID.
“Two significant players were out today (in practice) that we won’t have Tuesday.
“We don’t want to use that as an excuse. Nothing has been normal at all, we’re trying to put guys in the right places, with the cards that I have in my hand. We prepare the guys we have, drill ‘em and skill ‘em.”
Of course, the most notable players that haven’t been there for Apollo are transfers Wadang Wel, listed as a 6-foot-9, 188-pound junior, and Jimmy Cami Lohembe, a 6-7, 180-pound sophomore.
The pair of high-level basketball transfers were awaiting a decision on their eligibility from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association since before the start of the basketball season in early December. They transferred to Apollo from Redemption Life Tabernacle Prep in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
They are both listed on the Eagles’ KHSAA roster for the 2021-22 campaign. Neither has played a varsity game for Apollo.
According to the KHSAA Bylaws, student-athletes are required to sit out for a minimum of one year after transferring in most cases, though a number of factors could play into the granting of waiver exceptions.
The KHSAA hadn’t indicated whether they had or had not made a ruling on the Apollo players when contacted by the Messenger-Inquirer via email over the last few days.
Starns wouldn’t directly address whether Wel and Lohembe were eligible for this season. Starting with a road trip to Hopkins County Central on Tuesday, there are 14 games left in the regular season for Apollo.
“The transfer situation is still in progress,” Starns said.
The transfer and eligibility of Wel and Lohembe have gotten considerable attention in the 9th District, 3rd Region and on social media around the state.
The Eagles have had to adapt to not having the two big inside players, and also have tried to find ways to score points and pick up a win or two.
Jaden Kelly is Apollo’s leading scorer at 14.9 points a game in 10 games. Kelly is a 5-11 senior point guard.
“Kelly can provide scoring for us, but I’ve been asking a lot of Jaden,” Starns said. “He facilitates our offense, getting us in the right stuff, and we’re also putting him on the best offensive player the other team has.”
Eli Masterson is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds a game. Masterson is a 6-1 sophomore.
“Eli is coming into his own, getting into a rhythm, settling into that position,” Starns said. “I got guys playing out of position, Eli is playing the 4-5 and he’s not a 4-5. “We’re trying to figure out who we are and what we need to do with our identity.”
Zjhan Tutt is scoring 10.1 points and pulling down a team-high 7.5 rebounds a game. Tutt is a 6-foot junior.
One of the better games Apollo played recently was a 64-61 loss to Butler County on January 4 at Eagle Arena.
“We put ourselves in position to win the game, I just said to them hang in there,” Starns said. “We were fouling guys we shouldn’t have been fouling and they were hitting free throws.”
The two wins helped build some confidence for Apollo. The Eagles will face rival Daviess County on Friday night.
“Our team spirit was down, and then got the two wins,” Starns said. “I’m staying as positive as I can, staying positive with the guys, trying to build their morale.”
One of the problems is having enough varsity players to practice while also trying to play freshmen and jayvee games.
Perhaps numbers won’t be so much of a problem in the future for Apollo, as Starns pointed out that there were 150 ABA youth developmental program campers at Apollo for evaluations last weekend.
“We still need some coaches,” Starns said of the youth teams. “We’ve got the youth program going in the right direction.”
That help is down the road, though.
“We’re going to try and get better each and every game, and try to figure it out,” Starns said.
