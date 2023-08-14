The Thomas Ashby era is over for Apollo High School boys cross country.
Ashby had considerable success on the Class 3-A state level in both cross country and track. He was fourth in the Class 3-A State Cross Country Meet in 2022, and he was second in the 3-A state meet in 2021. Ashby won the 3-A regional championship last year.
He graduated and will compete at the University of Cincinnati.
Apollo is still expected to be a strong team once again after winning the Class 3-A Region 1 team championship last fall with 58 points. Madisonville-North Hopkins was second with 63 points and Daviess County was third with 78 points.
Daviess County should be in contention for the best team in the region over the course of the season.
The Kentucky-Indiana Border Clash is scheduled for Tuesday at Yellow Creek Park with girls and boys high school races.
APOLLO
Emmitt Brock is back for his junior year after running seventh in the 3-A regional meet in 16:59.42, and then running 41st in the State Meet in 16:52.10. Noah Gray was eighth in the regional meet last year as a freshman in 17:01.74. Gray was 50th in the state meet in 16:58.50.
“Senior Josh Thomas is returning as a senior with a tremendous amount of experience and will be in the mix with Emmitt and Noah,” Apollo coach Daniel Southard said. “As back-to-back region champions we know we have a target on our back this year, and realize how incredibly talented our competition is which makes this year even more exciting.”
DAVIESS COUNTY
Brayden Kaelin is a senior who is the top returnee for the Panthers. Kaelin ran 14th in the 3-A regional meet in 17:24.08.
“Brayden has run all four years and has seen steady improvements, setting new personal records every year,” DC coach Josh Bratcher said.
Asher Alvey was 21st for DC in the regional meet in 18:01.75. Alvey is a sophomore. Aidan Taylor is a senior who went 18:34.39 in the regional meet and finished 29th.
“Aidan Taylor and Asher Alvey will be placing toward the front,” Bratcher said. “I believe our team will be the strongest in the region.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Austin Martin was fourth in last year’s Class 1-A Region 2 cross country meet, but he has graduated.
“We lost some seniors from last year’s team, but we are poised to make a run to get to state,” Catholic coach Scott Lowe said.
Nolan Murphy was 18th in the regional meet in 19:28.68. Spencer Harris is back for his senior season after sitting out last year with an injury. Patrick Hauke is the lone junior for Catholic.
There are several runners who could be number one for Catholic this season. The Aces were second in the regional meet last year.
“The battle will be up front for the team this year,” Lowe said.
OWENSBORO
Nash Miller is the top returning finisher for OHS from the regional meet and leads a group of sophomores. Miller was 41st in 19:19.83 in the regional meet. Dylan Fulkerson and Cam Johnson are also back for OHS.
HANCOCK COUNTY
All of the Hornets runners return this season from a young squad a year ago.
“It was a young team,” Hancock coach Wes Meserve said. “Two our of top seven throughout most of the season were middle schoolers.”
Hunter Stephens was eighth in the 1-A regional meet last year in 18:20.41, and is back for his sophomore season. Noah Henson is a sophomore who was 15th in the regional meet in 19:17.92. Emmitt Meserve is an eighth grader who was 17th in the regional meet in 19:25.83.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
Bryce Revo was 10th in the Class 3-A Region 1 meet last fall in 17:03.16. Revo is a junior. Miles Bethel is a junior who was 35th in the regional meet in 18:45.21. Dawson Hymer is a sophomore who was 43rd in the regional in 19:29.80.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY
Grant Howard is a freshman who finished 27th in the 1-A regional meet in 20:12.44. Jacob Howard is a senior who finished 31st in the regional meet in 20:19.41. Thomas Payne is a freshman who finished 45th in the regional meet in 21:16.41.
