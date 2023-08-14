OWESPTS-08-14-23 BOYS CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW Brock

Apollo’s Emmitt Brock competes during the 2021 KHSAA Class 3A State Cross Country Meet at Bourbon Cross Country Course in Paris.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

The Thomas Ashby era is over for Apollo High School boys cross country.

Ashby had considerable success on the Class 3-A state level in both cross country and track. He was fourth in the Class 3-A State Cross Country Meet in 2022, and he was second in the 3-A state meet in 2021. Ashby won the 3-A regional championship last year.

