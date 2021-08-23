The Apollo High School boys’ soccer program is in a much better place than it’s been in years, but the process to make the Eagles championship contenders began long ago, according to sixth-year head coach Ryan Poirier.
“Three years ago, we had a lot of talent on varsity and we had quality kids coming up through the ranks, too,” Poirier recalled. “That team was tough and competitive, and that of set in motion the improvement that we’ve made since then.
“I knew at that point that we would have kids in the program who knew what to expect and who were determined to take it to the next level. Last year, we were able to break through a little bit.”
Indeed, Apollo enjoyed an outstanding 2020 season, finishing 10-6 and reaching the 9th District and 3rd Region championship games — losing to perennial power and arch-rival Daviess County in both.
“It’s been a progression the past few years,” Poirier said. “A lot of our core guys had success at the junior varsity level, and that’s important to note because they were able to beat some opponents we hadn’t been beating in the past.
“When this happens, the confidence grows and you take that confidence with you to the varsity level. That’s why things have played out pretty well for us.”
The personality of the 2021 team is centered around defense, and it showed in the team’s first two games — shutouts over 9th District rivals Owensboro (1-0) and Owensboro Catholic (2-0).
“The hallmark of our team is defense because if you don’t give up any goals you have a chance to win,” Poirier said. Our mentality is, ‘Dont give up anything.’ We want to make it hard for teams to score on us, to make them really earn every goal. This is the foundation of what we’re trying to do.”
Poirier has high regard for junior goalkeeper Steven Teran.
“He’s a second-year starter who has turned himself into a very high-quality goalie,” Poirier said. “This was a position of need for us last season and Steven bought into everything about the position. He’s worked extremely hard and it’s paid off for him in a big way.
“Last season, we won three penalty-kick shootouts and he made saves in all of them — that’s getting it done under pressure.”
Poirier also believes the Eagles’ offense has great potential.
“We’re pretty versatile in the way we can play because we have speed, plus we have guys who are big and strong,” Poirier said. “We have good passers, players who dribble well, players who can shoot with both feet.”
Top scoring threats include senior wing-forward Harrison Bowman, senior wing Houston Collins, senior defender Elbert Moo, junior forward Teranse Twihenya, and junior midfielder Eh Wah.
“This is the type of team that can create a lot of scoring opportunties,” Poirier said. “It’s just a matter of us finishing a little better. We’re going to be all right at the offensive end.”
Now, Apollo is ready to take the next step.
“Our goal is to win district and regional championships, make it to the state tournament and see what happens,” Poirier said. “We took a step in that direction last season but fell a little short in the championship games we played in.
“These are not easy goals to attain, but winning championships is never easy. We’re playing with purpose now, and it would mean the world to me to see these kids win a championship.”
