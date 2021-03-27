Two of the top girls’ basketball teams in the 3rd Region for much of the season will meet in Saturday afternoon’s regional tournament semifinals at the Sportscenter.
Breckinridge County has the best record in the region at 22-3 and will face Apollo (14-6) in a 3 p.m. matchup.
Owensboro Catholic (15-11) will face Meade County (13-8) in the second semifinal at 4:45 p.m.
The two semifinal winners will play Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the regional championship and the chance to go to the Girls’ Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
All four teams are playing well at the right time, as they had peak performances in opening-round wins.
Breckinridge County beat Butler County 67-42 after the Lady Tigers got their transition game going.
Apollo had a huge first half in a 50-30 win over Ohio County.
“We must continue to focus on the defensive end,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “During tournament time, every defensive possession matters and every offensive possession matters. If we play collectively as a unit on defense, that will be the key for us.”
Both Apollo and Breckinridge County have been building toward this regional tournament for a long time with veteran squads.
“We have been working for this moment for a very long time now,” Payne said. “I expect that my girls will step it up to yet another level.”
Owensboro Catholic shot the ball very well from 3-point range in a 59-19 beating of Grayson County in the first round on Thursday.
The Lady Aces made seven 3-pointers in the first half and nine for the game.
The book on them coming into the game was to make the Lady Aces earn baskets from the outside.
“In the scouting report, every coach I talked to said play zone and make them hit a shot, and they hit shots,” Grayson County coach Ted Hill said. “Catholic looked like a team that had won three straight regionals, that’s what they looked like.”
This Catholic team has a very different cast from the last three, but it is getting production from a variety of players. Nobody scores in double figures but most Catholic players on the floor at any time are capable of hitting shots.
“Meade County will be a test for us again,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said.
Meade County has a dynamic eighth-grader in Peyton Bradley, who scored 24 points — 12 in the fourth quarter — as the Lady Waves dispatched McLean County 52-39 in the first round.
