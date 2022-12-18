Apollo High School played arguably one of its best halves of the boys basketball season Saturday, but a cold shooting second half cost it in a 32-27 loss to Campbellsville at Eagle Arena.
Apollo fell to 0-6 with the loss.
The Eagles have been trying to fight through while two of their best offensive players, Eli Masterson and Jaren Stites, will be out for a couple of weeks recovering from injuries.
“They’re two scorers, and it’s a titantic struggle right now,” Apollo coach Mark Starns said.
Zjhan Tutt led Apollo with 14 points and Donte Dixon added eight. Kobe Kelly scored 22 points in Apollo’s 80-46 loss to Owensboro on Friday night.
Apollo held a 21-11 lead in the second quarter and was up 21-15 at halftime. Campbellsville went to a zone in the third quarter and it had a chilling effect on Apollo’s offense. Apollo was 9-for-20 from the floor in the first half for 45%.
“The zone slowed us down tremendously,” Starns said. “It was them going to the zone and we became stagnant.”
Apollo scored six points in the second half. Campbellsville grabbed the lead at 25-23 late in the third quarter, and Apollo never drew even again. Starting the season 0-6 has affected Apollo’s mental approach to games.
“When you get these (losses) it’s your confidence level,” Starns said. “I told the team, when you come in here to practice, you get your confidence by practicing hard and preparing the right way, that’s where you get your confidence. Doing all the drills the right way. We have not been consistent.”
Things don’t get any easier for the Eagles. They will face Walton-Verona on Wednesday in the Capital City Classic Holiday Tournament. Walton-Verona is averaging 84 points a game and has five players scoring in double figures.
CAMPBELLSVILLE4 11 10 7 — 32
APOLLO11 10 2 4 — 27
Campbellsville (32) — Ke. Weathers 9, Le. Colvin 8, Spaw 7, La. Colvin 4, Weathers 2, Hord 2.
Apollo (27) — Tutt 14, Dixon 8, Kelly 3, Eans 2.
