Apollo High School’s football team had a lot of confidence in the week between its first and second games of the season.
Apollo had beaten Owensboro Catholic 44-27 in the season opener and felt like it was ready to challenge Owensboro High School in the second game for both teams.
The Red Devils put those thoughts to rest in a 34-0 first-half onslaught that ended up 44-7 last Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Owensboro Catholic knew it had a young defense to work with and didn’t have a lot of size up front on either side of the football.
Still, the Aces felt like they would be competitive in their Class 2-A season.
They have started 0-2 after getting dropped 56-19 at Daviess County last Friday. Joe Humphreys threw for 567 yards against Catholic’s young defense.
Now, Apollo and Catholic each have to try and regroup on Friday. Catholic hosts an improved Union County team (2-0) at Steele Stadium. Apollo will go on the road to a tough Central Hardin squad (2-0) that has also put up big offensive numbers.
Apollo coach John Edge felt like his team was simply not good enough to compete with the Red Devils, No. 4 in Class 5-A in the first Kentucky AP high school football poll of the season.
“Tip your hat to Owensboro, they’ve got probably Mr. Football in Gavin Wimsatt, that’s a whole new ballgame in itself right there,” Edge said. “We didn’t live up to our expectations, that’s going to change this week. You can’t turn the ball over to them, and their drives killed us. They had 84 plays, we had 48 plays, that’s the one stat I have a tough time with, then you turn the ball over.”
The win over Catholic to open the season might have given Apollo a false sense of how good it was. That won’t be a problem going forward, according to Edge.
“We’ve got their attention now, this will be a good thing to wake us up,” Edge said. “These are fixable things. Just little things, we’re fixing those right now. We went to work on Monday, nobody sulked.”
Catholic’s situation will take some time and more game experience to figure out.
“Injuries have been the biggest concern,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “We lost Nick Clemens in the first week. We lost our starting quarterback in week one, an injured shoulder.”
That was Lincoln Clancy, who tried to play some against Daviess County in the second game.
“We’ve got freshmen and sophomores in there playing now,” Morris said. “We weren’t in position to lose seniors, not this early, while freshmen and sophomores are cutting their teeth.”
Catholic’s youth has shown up on defense in that it will play well for two or three plays and then give up a big play.
“All of our opponents in the first five games are capable of scoring at any time if you’re out of position,” Morris said. “It’s growing pains. Gaining experience with this schedule is going to make us better at the end when we’re in the district, but we’re just grinding through this non-district now.”
Braden Mundy can be used some at quarterback, but opposing defenses stack the box with eight players and that makes it difficult for Mundy to find space to run in.
Brady Atwell and Vince Carrico are two freshmen quarterbacks who can develop with time, but they would have to grow up quickly in Catholic’s situation at the moment.
“With this five-game schedule we’re in now, we can’t get through periods of making mistakes, we have to learn from it,” Morris said. “There’s just a difference in body types out there right now.”
