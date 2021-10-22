The regular-season football game area fans hoped against hope would come to pass becomes a reality on Friday night when Daviess County visits Apollo with a district championship, home-field advantage in the postseason, and a ton of pride on the line.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium, where a full house is expected.
“This is the big one, for both teams” said second-year Apollo head coach John Edge, whose first Eagle team won 40-34 at DC’s Reid Stadium last fall. “We need to get after them from the start and gain some early momentum.
“We’ve earned our way to this position, and this is the shot we’re looking for right now. Our kids are ready for this game.”
Edge knows what he’s up against the Panthers (7-1, 3-0 n Class 6-A Region 1, District 1), who feature Kentucky Mr. Football candidate Joe Humphreys, a 6-foot-5 senior quarterback who has completed 176-of-263 passes for 2,473 yards and 30 touchdowns; also rushing for 10 TDs.
“They are a very good, very well-coached football team,” Edge said of DC, which has won five in a row. “They are fighting for the same things we’re fighting for, so this should be an outstanding game.
“Joe Humphreys and his receivers have very good chemistry. When he scrambles, they do a great job of getting open. The scramble drill has won them a lot of football games this season because Joe is so good on his feet — pressure doesn’t rattle him too much.”
The Panthers, coming off last week’s 38-17 district conquest of Henderson County, feature an array of fine receivers, led by Max Dees (49 receptions, 713 yards, 8 TDs) and Decker Renfrow (43-696-7). All told, seven Panthers have caught scoring aerials from Humphreys.
Helping balance the attack is running back Gunnar Evans, who has carried 104 times for 647 yards and four touchdowns.
Speaking of Evans, he also leads the Daviess County defense with 85 total tackles. Mason Boswell has four interceptions, Will Ball has recovered three fumbles, with Sam Clark and Kaydon James combining for nine sacks.
Apollo (6-2, 3-0) also comes into the contest on a five-game winning streak, having dispatched host Marshall County 28-14 last Friday in a district game at Draffenvlle.
“From a schematic standpoint, Apollo keeps it simple, but they execute their schemes pretty well,” Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon said. “The biggest advantage they’ve had this season is having Christian Combs at quarterback. He’s a really good game manager, and I believe he’s been the key to their offensive success.”
A 6-foot, 170-pound junior, Combs has completed 109-of-166 passes for 1,471 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first season as varsity starter at QB.
“Apollo also has a good rushing attack,” Brannon said, “and they have a good set of receivers who execute very well. They throw a lot of screen passes and we need to recognize screen patterns when we see them.”
Versatile sophomore running back Noah Rhinerson has enjoyed a big season for the Eagles, rushing for 560 yards and six touchdowns, and also catching 18 passes for 368 yards and six more scores.
In addition, deep threat Evan Miller has caught 32 passes for 504 yards and four scores, and late-charging running back Donte Dixon has rushed for 300 yards and six TDs.
Defensively, Apollo is led by Morgan Eans, who has made 74 tackles, including 20 for loss; Seth Morris (two interceptions); Jarrod Gray (62 tackles, fumble recovery); and Dayton Brown (56 tackles).
Despite Apollo’s win at DC last season, the Panthers won seven consecutive matchups between the arch rivals between 2013-19, including a wild 49-45 come-from-behind decision at Apollo in 2019.
