It was close for a half, but the Apollo E-Gals were dominant over the final 16 minutes in a 59-38 victory over host and arch-rival Daviess County in a girls’ high school basketball game on Friday night at the DCHS gymnasium.
Apollo improves to 19-6 overall and finishes 4-2 in regular-season 9th District play — good enough for the No. 2 seed in the upcoming district tournament. DC slides to 10-16, 2-4 and will be the No. 3 seed.
“In the first half, they spread us out and we got into foul trouble,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “I thought we were much more effective in the second half — we moved the ball better and we were cutting to the basket with more purpose.
“A couple of shots went in and after that I thought we shot it with a lot more confidence, and that helped us finish the game pretty strong.”
Adylan Ayer scored eight first-quarter points to help DC stay even with Apollo, which had to battle to secure a narrow 24-23 halftime edge.
It was, however, a different story in the second half.
Point guard Amaya Curry went 4-of-4 from the field and scored nine third-quarter points to help the E-Gals take control of the game. Her 12-footer at the one-minute mark left Apollo with a 43-34 advantage entering the final eight minutes.
In the fourth quarter, Zoe Floyd took over — scoring nine points to help the E-Gals pull away.
“Curry had a big third quarter for us, and Zoe was big in the fourth quarter,” Payne noted. “Then, there was Kassidy Daugherty who was steady throughout.
“This was another good team effort.”
Daugherty hit a trio of 3-pointers and finished with a game-best 17 points to lead Apollo, which also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Floyd, 11 points from Curry, and four assists from Shelbie Beatty.
The E-Gals were 24-of-54 from the field (44%), made 5-of-7 free throws (71%), outrebounded DC 33-28, and committed 10 turnovers — only two coming in the second half.
Katie Mewes led Daviess County with nine points, and Ayer collected eight rebounds.
The Lady Panthers went 14-of-39 from the field (36%), hit 9-of-13 foul shots (69%), and turned the ball over 17 times.
APOLLO 13-11-19-16 — 59
DAVIESS COUNTY 13-12-9-4 — 38
Apollo (59) — Daugherty 17, Floyd 12, Curry 11, Carter 6, Dunn 5, Sanders 4, Beatty 2, Douglas 2.
Daviess County (38) — Mewes 9, Ayer 8, Mason 8, Hoagland 8, Spurrier 2, Blandford 2, Glenn 1.
