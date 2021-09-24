Both Apollo and Daviess County went on the road last Friday, overcame adversity to varying degrees and picked up road victories to build momentum heading into their respective Class 6-A District 1 schedules.
Apollo coach John Edge seemed a little stunned over his team falling behind three touchdowns, then leaving Meade County with a 29-20 victory. Winning at Meade County is always tough, and spotting a big lead to the Greenwave is usually big trouble.
“We had to settle down, get things right,” Edge said this week. “We came out down there, got off the bus, felt rushed warming up, and we’ve got to adjust to that.
“There were some things that were going there way in the first half. We scored right before halftime, and that helped with momentum, going in halftime with something positive.”
Apollo scored the game-winner with six minutes remaining, then held off a Meade County squad that has struggled to a 1-4 record.
“They didn’t score after the first quarter,” Edge said. “We kind of figured out how to get to them. Defensively, we were doing too much, we cut some things out, then decided all we need to do and did those things.”
DC’s first half at Madisonville-North Hopkins was back and forth on the scoreboard, but a Panther touchdown right before halftime also helped set up a big second half.
“Partly for us it was a different atmosphere, we were playing on grass, temperature was more than what we expected,” DC coach Matt Brannon said. “Madisonville is a good team, they established the run early. We gave them a short field their first two drives.
“Once we got adjusted to their scheme, and we started trying to work field position, that really helped us give them a longer field.”
Panthers quarterback Joe Humphreys was huge running the ball. He had tweaked a hamstring against Owensboro, and DC had been careful about how much it used him in the running game. Against Meade County, Humphreys was more of his vintage read-option self in scoring rushing touchdowns covering 59 yards on DC’s first series, 60 yards, then a keeper inside the 10 and another scramble for three yards.
Humphreys had 150 yards total on five carries and accounted for a passing touchdown as well.
“We felt like we could score at any point, Joe taking off on first run of the game for a touchdown, we figured out he was healthy, and we started dialing him up a little bit,” Brannon said. “Joe running the ball is another dynamic for us.”
DC’s coaches challenged the team at halftime and it responded, executing better on both sides of the football.
Both Apollo (3-2) and DC (4-1) will have to pick up their intensity over the next few weeks as they begin Class 6-A, District 1 play.
Apollo hosts an always difficult McCracken County squad on Friday at Eagle Stadium. DC will host Marshall County on Friday at Reid Stadium.
McCracken County is 1-4, but it has faced a brutal schedule, losing to Bowling Green, Paducah Tilghman, Graves County and Mayfield.
Apollo could face adversity simply because McCracken County has been a tough matchup for everybody in District 1.
“We’re going to have to score,” Edge said. “Their tight ends are good. The thing with McCracken is watching their play action and stopping the run. If you do those things, you’ve got a shot.”
Being in a tough game before district starts should help DC get focused. The Panthers should be heavy favorites against Marshall County (2-3), especially if Humphreys is running and throwing well.
“Down the road in the playoffs, when we play Henderson and McCracken, knowing those are going to be tough games,” Brannon said, “being challenged in tough games, in tough environments will pay dividends later in the season.
“You have to make adjustments, do things on the fly.”
