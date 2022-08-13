BOYS CC PREVIEW

The Apollo boys cross country team runs during practice Wednesday at Eagle Stadium.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Apollo High School is looking to repeat as the Class 3-A Region 1 champion in boys cross country. The Eagles have a fine individual runner in Thomas Ashby, who was the regional champion (15:40) and also finished second in the KHSAA State Meet (16:36).

Apollo edged Daviess County by nine points for the team title, and those two teams are expected to battle again this season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.