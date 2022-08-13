Apollo High School is looking to repeat as the Class 3-A Region 1 champion in boys cross country. The Eagles have a fine individual runner in Thomas Ashby, who was the regional champion (15:40) and also finished second in the KHSAA State Meet (16:36).
Apollo edged Daviess County by nine points for the team title, and those two teams are expected to battle again this season.
APOLLO
The Eagles return all seven members of their regional championship team.
“Last year we were an underdog for the majority of the season, but this year there will be a target on our back from day one,” Apollo coach Charlie Shoulta said. “I believe that for some groups that can be challenging but I believe the group we have this year has embraced that challenge and will use it for motivation.
“Thomas enters the cross country season as the number two returning runner in the state from last year. He has put in a great summer of work and will head into the season ready to compete for that top spot.”
Helping form the pack for Apollo will be senior Blake Mullins, junior Josh Thomas, sophomore Emmitt Brock, and freshman Noah Gray.
DAVIESS COUNTY
Nolan Kurz was second individually in the regional (16:36) and Bryson McGary was sixth (16:50) for the Panthers. McGary is one of three seniors on the squad, along with Caleb Tidwell and Zach McCaslin.
“I think we are going to have a very strong and determined team this year,” DC coach Josh Bratcher said.
OWENSBORO
The Red Devils have some younger runners who will be developing this season. Junior Jacob Coleman was the top returning finisher from last year’s 3-A Region 1 meet.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Braden Davis was 11th in the Class 1-A Region 2 meet (18:50.55). Austin Marsh was 14th (19:08.97).
OTHER AREA TEAMS
Bryce Revo of Muhlenberg County was 15th in the 3-A regional.
Jacob Howard from Whitesville Trinity was 12th in last year’s 1-A Region 2 meet (18.58.07). Hancock County’s Jackson Turner was 13th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.