Apollo and Daviess County high schools will have the chance to have several wrestlers each go through the 1st Region Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Caldwell County.
That is a new region for the local schools, where they will be going against multiple-time state champion Union County and Paducah Tilghman.
“There are a lot of things that play into it,” DC coach Curtis Martinson said of advancing through the regional to the First Round State Tournament 1 (semistate), which will be at Union County on Feb. 18-19. “We might get four or five, but we have three for sure that will have a chance to get to semistate.”
Leading the way there is Conner Tolson, a DC senior at 215 pounds who has been to the state meet three times in his career.
Apollo also has three wrestlers or more who could go to semistate. Leading the way for the Eagles is Blaize Cart, a senior heavyweight. Cart is 31-3 this season.
Jarrod Gray returned to the Apollo team at 190 pounds after not wrestling for a couple of years. Gray is 35-3 and has losses to top-10 wrestlers in the state.
Jake Ramsey has gone 30-3 as a 106-pound eighth-grader.
“On paper, we’ve got six or seven that can get through the regional,” Apollo coach Courtney Johns said.
Tolson is 30-4 and has a good chance to advance to the medal rounds, which would be the KHSAA Wrestling State Tournament at George Rogers Clark on Feb. 25-26.
Another senior is Josiah McNelly, who has gone 36-5 at 150 pounds. He came to DC last year from Washington and will try to advance to the state tournament.
Caleb Tolson went 14-3 at 144 pounds for DC, and he has been injured much of the season but is set to be at regionals.
Tristan Phillips is a 165-pound sophomore with a 25-6 record for DC.
DC had to miss a couple of tournaments because of illness and injuries, and it also wasn’t in an attempted renewal of the City-County championship meet over a week ago because it had a schedule conflict, according to Martinson.
“We haven’t had a set lineup all year, but we have done very well with developing depth,” Martinson said.
Owensboro High School has senior Andres Quintana who wrestles at 138 and has a good chance to move through regionals. Quintana has won two tournaments this season and has a 21-2 record.
Owensboro Catholic has had a good second year as a varsity program.
Catholic’s best chance for a semistate qualifier would be sophomore Cameron Devine at 138 pounds. Other wrestlers that have shown improvement have been sophomores Todd Riter (165) and Andrew Brauer (190).
Whitesville Trinity has had Mason Mattingly place in the regional at 144 pounds. Mattingly is a senior. Deven Wathen, a senior at 175, has a good chance to advance through the regional for Trinity.
