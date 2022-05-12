Apollo High School losing 11-5 to Castle (Ind.) in the final game of the regular baseball season Wednesday was a case of overstating the obvious.

The Eagles and every other team in Kentucky are focused on the first round of district tournaments which start this weekend. The 9th District has a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, with Apollo facing Daviess County in the first round.

Apollo wasn’t overly focused during the Castle loss at Eagle Field. But, there wasn’t a lot of alarm from the home team either.

“It’s tough to come out and we’re three days away from the postseason,” Apollo coach Mason Head said. “We hit the ball well last night and honestly we hit the ball well again tonight.

“Not to say we overlooked tonight, every one here knows where our eyes are set. That speaks to a little bit of a lack of discipline on our part, we would like to be able to finish strong, and we allowed ourselves to be distracted by what’s coming in a couple of days.”

Castle scored four runs in the first two innings on no hits. Castle also put up four runs in the seventh inning, after Apollo scored three in the bottom of the sixth to trim the lead to 7-5.

The Apollo rally was led by a sacrifice fly by Braxton Franey and a 2-run home run by Harrison Bowman.

Apollo will take a 20-11 record into the 9th District Tournament. Castle is 18-9.

Dayton Brown was 2-for-3 and scored two runs for Apollo. Josh Mayes was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Sam Holder was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Michael Chaney was 2-for-3.

Apollo was charged with five errors. Five Apollo pitchers walked eight and struck out five, while giving up seven hits and 11 runs, five of which were earned.

Bowman was the starter and he took the loss.

The big seventh inning for Castle came from singles by Drew Behny and Jackson Mitchell and an error on a ball put in play by Caleb Niehaus.

Cade McKinney earned the pitching win for Castle. The hurler allowed two hits and one run over 22/3 innings. Tyler Thomas threw 31/3 innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Playing cleanly in the field will be among the main points for Apollo’s practices before district.

“We saw some stuff we’re definitely going to work on Thursday, definitely going to work on Friday,” Head said. “The next two days are more the big talking point for us, Thursday and Friday are what matters most going into Saturday. Daviess County is our only focus.”

CASTLE 220 012 4 — 11 7 1

APOLLO 101 003 0 — 5 10 5

WP-McKinney. LP-Bowman. 2B-Mayes, Holder, Blandford, Brown (A). 3B-Niehaus (C). HR-Bowman (A).