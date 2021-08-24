Elbert Moo scored on a direct kick in the 71st minute, but it wasn’t enough as Apollo dropped a 4-1 decision at Henderson County in a boys’ high school soccer match on Monday night.
The Colonels (4-2-2) got two goals apiece from Braeden Myers-Curry and Ashton Todd.
Apollo, which slipped to 2-2, plays at arch-rival Daviess County on Thursday night.
