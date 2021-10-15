Last fall, in John Edge’s first season as football head coach at Apollo High School, the Eagles opened 1-3 before winning their final three regular-season games and playing the socks off a very good McCracken County team, losing 21-13 in Paducah in the first round of the KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs.
The same type of thing appears to be transpiring this fall.
The Eagles stumbled out of the gate with a 1-2 record, but have since won four games in succession — defeating North Hardin (home), Meade County (away), McCracken County (home) and Henderson County (away).
And, barring a monumental upset on Friday night, Edge and Co. will stretch their winning streak to five games when they travel to Draffenville for a district game against Marshall County.
What’s happened out on Gemini Drive? A little bit of everything, and it’s all been good as of late.
Apollo’s offense, engineered by first-year starting quarterback Christian Combs, a junior, more closely resembles the Tony Franklin spread system Edge showcased for many years at Owensboro Catholic before introducing it to the Eagles last fall. Combs is 95-of-147 through the air for 1,251 yards and 13 touchdowns, with four interceptions.
Combs has been highly efficient as a field general and has received plenty of help from stellar sophomore running back Noah Rhinerson (443 yards rushing 5 TDs), who has proved to be adept at both running and catching the football. Rhinerson is the wild card in the Eagles’ box-of-chocolates attack — you never know what you’re going to get.
In addition, running back Donte Dixon, who did not play in the early going, is now teaming with Rhinerson to give Apollo an effective 1-2 punch out of the backfield.
The receiving corps features Rhinerson (18 receptions, 368 yards, 6 touchdowns), Evan Miller (27-359-3), Carter Contratto (14-122-1) and Eli Masterson (21-156-1). Moreover, John Lynn and Jon-Hunter Vance also have hauled in TD passes. Lots to choose from here for Combs.
In addition, the Eagles’ offensive line has gotten progressively better with regard to the passing game and the running game.
Speaking of progression, Apollo’s defense has also come a long way over the past month.
This hard-hitting, quick-to-the-ball outfit has produced an incredible 82 tackles for loss, led by senior Morgan Eans, who has produced 20 of them. Eans also leads the team in total tackles with 65, followed by three more battle-tested seniors — Jarrod Gray (58), Dayton Brown (50) and Chase Rhinerson (30).
Apollo’s “D” simply dominated down the stretch at Henderson County a week ago, and that’s saying a lot.
Not to be forgotten, of course, is the Eagles’ exceptional place-kicker and punter, Harrison Bowman, an outstanding all-around athlete and a veteran four-sport star at Apollo. Smart and savvy, Bowman is simply one of the team’s most valuable players, always flourishing in the pressure of the moment.
After visiting Marshall County, Apollo will play host to arch-rival and district foe Daviess County (6-1, 2-0 in district) in a game that could be for the outright district championship, before entertaining Greenwood (6-1), one of the surprise teams in Class 5-A this season.
So, there’s still plenty of heavy lifting still to be done for Apollo, an upstart team that appears ready to embrace the challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.