Apollo High School went home run derby in its 8-0 softball win over Owensboro on Saturday afternoon.
Mallory Velotta, Arianna Ramirez and KAsia Palmer all hit home runs in the 9th District victory at E-Gal Park.
Those three players had connected to hit four home runs combined for the E-Gals before meeting OHS. Velotta now has three home runs this season, while Palmer and Ramirez had two homers each.
Apollo put together nine hits in the game and is 8-6 on the season.
“We swung the bat today, not great, we hit some home runs, but up and down the lineup we didn’t make as great a contact as I’d like,” Apollo coach Stephen Julian said. “Mallory, she’s got unlimited power, she’s a great athlete. KAsia is strong. Arianna, she’s a player, she’s fun to watch.”
Velotta got things going early with her home run in the first inning.
“Your mindset is probably more than 50% of the game, thinking I’m going to get a hit no matter what,’ Velotta said. “As a team we were seeing it, we put it together when we needed to.”
Velotta also has two triples this season.
“Yeah, my bat is very fast, it helps a lot,” Velotta said of her combination of bat speed and power.
Ramirez hit a 2-run shot over the left field wall in the bottom of the third for a 4-0 Apollo lead. The 8th grader is hitting .333. Macy Calhoun also had a double for Apollo.
“I feel super glad we did it, that boosted our confidence, coming off a hard loss the game before that,” Ramirez said. Apollo had dropped a 16-0 loss at Tecumseh (Ind.) on Thursday, but bounced back with a 15-0 win over Breckinridge County on Friday.
Palmer also cracked a 2-run homer in the fourth, she added an RBI single in the sixth. Palmer was 2-for-4 at the plate.
“Can’t say I’m surprised, Stephen always tells us hitting is contagious,” Palmer said. “I knew that once we got it started we would all go at once. We’ve hit the ball pretty well, but we haven’t reached our full potential yet, we had good bats last year, we have mainly the same bats this year. There’s a lot more there for us.”
Palmer is one of two Apollo players leading the team with a .455 batting average, the other is Morgan Julian.
“Offensively as a team we’ve done really well,” said Velotta, who was 3-for-4. “We’ve got a long way to go, we still have a lot to work on, but what we have strung together has been really timely.”
Emmie Bullington picked up the pitching win as OHS managed five hits, all singles.
Brooklyn Keller and Kirsten Tindle pitched for the Lady Devils (3-9).
OWENSBORO000 000 0 _ 0 5
APOLLO112 301 x _ 8 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.