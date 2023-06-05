Apollo High School had a good spring football session, and it will continue to work on its base setups on offense and defense during this June practice-training time frame.
“We got our 10 practices in during spring football, after that all of our base stuff in our systems got in and that will go great,” Apollo coach John Edge said last week. “We just make sure we are fundamentally sound, and we continued on with our strength and conditioning. This week started some practice, we go Monday, Wednesday and Friday in June.
“We had a good spring, and we’re fine tuning some stuff during this June period.”
The KHSAA mandated dead period will be the last week in June and the first week in July.
“We’re focusing on again, going over base stuff, when baseball kids are done and track kids are done, we’re going over base stuff again,” Edge said. Apollo is in the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament and had athletes in the Class 3-A State Track and Field Meet last Saturday. “Once we go into July, we’ll work on exchanges, we can go more live, just getting them out there and practicing. For football, you’ve got to get out and get used to the elements. Our focus is to get these 12 practices in, we feel like we will get a lot accomplished, and also just get them in football conditioning.”
Players are in helmets and shorts now with no contact. Apollo will try to work its way back after a 2-9 season in 2022.
Spring practice and this June period will help Apollo working with several quarterbacks who will be looking to fill that starting job.
Lucas Boarman, JT Edge, Remi Davis and freshman Max Johnson are competing for that starting quarterback job.
Offensive line and defense overall has experience coming back.
“The offensive line will have three or four starters back,” Edge said. “We played a lot of young kids (on defense), they’re used to knowing what to do now.”
Malik Farmer, Bradin Fountain, Jamison Brown and Tavius Walker are all expected to be defensive contributors as well next season.
There are several good options at wide receiver.
Eli Masterson, Landon Bratcher, Caiden Tutt, Ehmadjai Badger, Landon Yates, Brock Burger and Michael Canary all should be contributors running and catching the ball next season.
Overall, Edge likes what he’s seen from the early preparations Apollo is in for the 2023 football season.
“Attitudes are good, we just need to keep conditioning and getting stronger,” Edge said.
