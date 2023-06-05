APOLLO FOOTBALL UPDATE

Apollo’s Eli Masterson is hit after a catch by Central Hardin’s Noah Payton (10) and Mckay Payton during a game on Sept. 2, 2022 at Eagle Stadium.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Apollo High School had a good spring football session, and it will continue to work on its base setups on offense and defense during this June practice-training time frame.

“We got our 10 practices in during spring football, after that all of our base stuff in our systems got in and that will go great,” Apollo coach John Edge said last week. “We just make sure we are fundamentally sound, and we continued on with our strength and conditioning. This week started some practice, we go Monday, Wednesday and Friday in June.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.