John Edge is going for a heavy dose of fundamentals and taking a look at a few new wrinkles as Apollo High School finished up its first week of spring football practice

“Fundamentals, we’re going to keep stressing fundamentals,” said Edge, Apollo’s head coach. “If you can’t block and tackle, you can’t win football games. We’re looking at people at other positions, we’re experimenting with a few things, installing some things we picked up from clinics and other schools we visited.”

Apollo’s staff breaks down college games, NFL and other high school games, then they call people they know with teams. They ask why did a team play a certain scheme, why did they do things a certain way.

“If you don’t think it will fit with what you’re doing, you take it off your list,” Edge said. “When we come out here to do our agility drills, if we’re looking at something we think will work, if something sticks, keep it. You figure out if you got too much in or not, but this is the time to do it.

“I’m glad we all get the opportunity to have spring practice. We have almost 50 kids out every day, we’ve got some playing baseball and running track. We’ve also got 30 freshmen in weight room.”

Apollo is looking at replacing some inside linebackers and a couple of offensive linemen who graduated.

“I think we’re going to be pretty good at a lot of positions, we’ve got to replace those linebackers and the offensive linemen,” Edge said. “The year before we knew some younger guys would play, and they would be at outside linebacker. Now, we moved those outside linebackers to inside linebackers, and move a fresh new crop to outside linebacker.”

There are eight offensive starters back, and six starters return on defense.

“We’ve got to keep getting better tackling,” Edge said. “Right now I’m working with them on the defensive side of the ball, and I’m letting the offensive coaches deal with offense.”

Apollo finished 6-5 last season and fell in the opening round of the KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs to Henderson County, 31-26.

The Eagles were 6-2 at one point last season and put together a 5-game winning streak before losing their last three games.

“We want to get better finishing,” Edge said. “We talked to them about the importance of getting stronger and faster, until we get stronger and faster we’re going to have trouble beating the really great football teams during the playoffs.”

A key returner for Apollo will be quarterback Christian Combs, who hit 63.3% of his passes last season for 1,941 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

“Christian has gained 25 pounds of good muscle, he’s up to 180 pounds now, and it’s helped him get some offers (Morehead State, Indiana State),” Edge said. “We’re very excited for him next year. He’s a strong kid now.”

Combs and the rest of the Eagles will be working until the first week of May, and Edge and his staff will keep looking at different areas to help them next season.

“We want to get better on fundamentals,” Edge said. “The great thing about spring can keep all this stuff, or can get rid of it.”