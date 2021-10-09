Apollo High School had a victory for the history books on Friday — and it did plenty to help the Eagles in Class 6-A District 1 as well.
Quarterback Christian Combs threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Apollo beat Henderson County for the first time since 2001, 21-10, on Friday night at Colonel Stadium.
“It’s a huge win for our program, we’re just getting started, we’re taking a one game at a time approach,” Apollo coach John Edge said. “Henderson is a good football team. We’re probably going to see each other again in the playoffs. It’s a tough district to play in.”
Apollo, which improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in 6-A District 1, shut out Henderson County (5-2) in the second half after trailing 10-7 at the break.
After Henderson County’s opening drive of the second half stalled at the Apollo 30, the Colonels turned the ball over on downs, and Eli Masterson put the Eagles in front 14-10 with a 52-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass from Combs late in the third quarter. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Combs broke a 45-yard run for the game’s final score.
A 47-yard pass from Combs to Carter Contratto opened the scoring late in the first quarter as Apollo took a 7-0 lead.
Combs completed 12-of-17 passes for 158 yards and rushed for 41 yards on five carries.
Apollo, which snapped its 14-game losing streak to Henderson County, totaled 243 yards of offense. Noah Rhinerson led the team with 45 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Henderson County’s only scores came in the second quarter. Zavier Cruse kicked a 41-yard field goal — his fifth in the last three games — and Brayden Powell scored on a 15-yard pass from Seth Goben to put the Colonels in front 10-7.
Henderson County actually had more total yardage than Apollo, totaling 250 yards in the game. The Colonels had 108 yards rushing and Goben completed 15-of-19 passes for 142 yards. Jordan Wright rushed for 52 yards on 18 carries, while Goben had 46 yards on 13 carries. Powell caught six passes for 31 yards.
Henderson County, which is 1-1 in the district, will visit Daviess County (6-1) next week. The Panthers, who were off on Friday, shared the district lead at 2-0 with Apollo.
Apollo will visit Marshall County (2-5 overall and 0-3 in the district) next week.
Apollo 7 0 7 7 — 21
Henderson County 10 0 0 — 10
A-Contratto 47 pass from Combs (Bowman kick)
HC-Cruse 41 field goal
HC-Powell 15 pass from Goben (Cruse kick)
A-Masterson 52 pass from Combs (Bowman kick)
A-Combs 45 run (Bowman kick)
