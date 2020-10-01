Apollo High School hadn’t beaten Owensboro in boys’ soccer since the 2018 season.
The Eagles lost three games to OHS in 2019. OHS ended Apollo’s season in the first round of the 9th District Tournament last year.
After Apollo stopped OHS 2-1 Wednesday at Eagle Stadium, it was easy to see how much the victory meant.
There was a lot of whooping and hollering around the Apollo bench.
“Anytime beat a district opponent it’s going to be exciting, a close, tight game,” Apollo coach Ryan Poirier said. “The kids, they know what that means. They’ve gotten us in the past, we’ve got them a few times.”
This wasn’t an easy win for Apollo to get. The game was a scoreless tie at halftime, although the Eagles had a couple of stretches where they got a 3-shot flurry but none of them connected.
“We didn’t have the same momentum as them early,” Apollo’s Harrison Bowman said.
Owensboro came out early in the second half and got a couple of close-in early opportunities, including a shot off the crossbar, but couldn’t convert.
In the 56th minute, Apollo broke through. Teranse Twihenya was alone in the front of the OHS net when he settled a ball, turned and fired with a hard shot that hit the crossbar and went straight down just inside the net.
“That was my goal (to score), I was excited to win the game,” Twihenya said.
Bowman pretty much sealed up the victory in the 63rd minute when he cleaned up a missed shot and scored from 10 yards.
“I saw the ball break to the middle, got to it, saw an opening, got it through,” Bowman said. “We have a deeper bench, so we came out in the second half with more intensity.”
Owensboro made things a little interesting in the last two minutes after Saw Thaw launched a moon shot from about 50 yards that the wind carried in to cut the lead to 2-1.
Apollo was able to run the clock out to go to 6-3. Apollo is 2-1 in the 9th District.
“The second half we had more guys, our guys had more to give,” Poirier said. “(OHS) they were playing hard, but I think they wore down, the proof was in some of those goals.
“Our guys got to the ball a little bit quicker than they did. Our guys were turning a little sharper.”
OHS fell to 1-5-1 and 0-3 in the district.
