Apollo took advantage of some Owensboro High School errors early, then started hitting well later in the game on the way to a 12-0 win in six innings Monday.

The E-Gals got a solo home run and a 2-run double from Arianna Ramirez at Shifley Park. Lily Logsdon was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Ramirez was 3-for-4 and also scored three runs. Mallory Velotta was 2-for-2 with a run scored.

“Arianna, she’s going to be fun to watch, she’s a competitor, great swing, if you watch her demeanor, she’s already a big-time player,” Apollo coach Stephen Julian said.

Emmie Bullington and K’Asia Palmer combined for the 1-hit shutout. Bullington and Palmer struck out three batters each.

Apollo was credited with 10 hits, and Owensboro committed five errors.

Apollo built a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning with the help of a couple of OHS errors. Palmer and an RBI single. Bullington and Courtney Hagan each hit sacrifice fly balls, and Macy Calhoun had another RBI single.

“A good first inning, we manufactured runs, our pitchers threw really well,” Julian said. “They came out from the start, it makes it a lot easier when you score five in the first inning, then you put up a zero. It helps with the intensity level, the energy, confidence, all that. We had a good weekend, I feel like we’ve been executing well.”

Apollo went 2-1 in the Owensboro Catholic Classic last weekend.

Apollo picked up another run in the second inning on a passed ball to make it 6-0. The Ramirez homer made it 7-0 in the top of the fifth. Ashleigh Howard hit a run scoring single, there was the Ramirez double to score two, and Bullington had a fielder’s choice to score a run and get 12 runs on the board.

The E-Gals went to 13-12 with the win and 4-2 in the 9th District.

Apollo will host Henderson County (24-1) and play in the Best of the West this weekend.

“Every year we try to play some of the best teams in the state to finish it up,” Julian said. “We play Henderson County, then go to Best of the West. We’re going to play three teams in the top 10 this week.”

OHS fell to 8-18, 0-6 in the district.

“Errors, the first inning, you can’t start off like that, you can’t come out and give them runs,” Owensboro coach Quincy Moorman said. “They’ve got good pitchers over there, tough to hit.”

APOLLO 510 015 — 12 10 3

OWENSBORO 000 000 — 0 1 5

WP-Bullington. LP-Keller. 2B-Ramirez (A). HR-Ramirez (A).