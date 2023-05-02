Apollo High School was able to connect at the plate, and that helped it to a 6-3 softball win over Owensboro High School at Shifley Park.
Errors were the story for both teams, with OHS committing six and Apollo committing four. It seemed like the OHS miscues were more costly, two errors contributed to the first two Apollo runs.
Owensboro jumped on top 1-0 in the first inning when K’Asia Palmer doubled a line drive to left that scored Sophie Moorman, who reached on a single.
Apollo answered in the top of the second when Abbigail Butterworth reached on an error and advanced on a second error, then scored from third on a Taylor Clark groundout to tie the game 1-1.
Apollo went up 2-1 in the fourth when courtesy runner Elizabeth Gardner scored from second on a Clark single to center field.
OHS went ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth on a Moorman run scoring single, then Moorman scored on Palmer’s single to left.
Apollo came back again in the top of the sixth when Butterworth singled, Abby Miles doubled to left, and Kaitlyn Rickard hit a hard single to left that scored two runs for a 5-3 lead.
Morgan Frizzell hit a line drive home run to right field to give Apollo some insurance in the top of the seventh.
“That was a line drive, it was gone on any day, it was a good hit,” Apollo coach Stephen Julian said of Frizzell’s home run.
“We’re still not swinging it up and down the lineup, but the bottom of the lineup really came through today, a lot of big hits. You always want to hit one through nine, we got production from the middle down.”
Emmie Bullington recorded six strikeouts and walked one for Apollo.
Apollo went to 11-8 with the win, 2-3 in the 9th District.
Moorman was 4-for-4 with two runs scored, and Palmer was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for OHS. Palmer pitched for OHS and didn’t issue a walk.
The Lady Devils are 7-16.
“We tried to talk to the girls, we’re human, we all make mistakes, I make coaching mistakes,” OHS coach Quincy Moorman said. “But it carries over. You make an error in the field, we get up to bat, strike out looking. We can’t put it together. Unfortunately in our district, you’ve got to play clean softball to be able to compete in this district.
“Palmer pitched well, didn’t walk anybody, she hit her spots. We had a couple of errors in that one inning that burned us, gave up three runs on errors, that will do you in every time. “
APOLLO 010 103 1 — 6 7 4
OWENSBORO 100 020 0 — 3 8 6
WP-Bullington. LP-Palmer. 2B-Miles (A). Palmer (O). HR-Frizzell (A).
