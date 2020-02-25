Apollo High School doubled up on the double-doubles in its girls’ 9th District Tournament opening game.
Zoe Floyd put up 15 points, 10 rebounds; and Amber Dunn added 10 points and 17 rebounds to lead the E-Gals to a 56-43 win over Daviess County.
The E-Gals victory Monday night at the Sportscenter puts them in the 3rd Region Tournament. They will face Owensboro Catholic on Thursday for the 9th District championship.
Apollo got rebounds when it needed them, obviously, from Dunn and Floyd, who also scored tough baskets inside time and again.
Floyd had a quiet scoring first quarter, then she got going.
“I was mad at myself for missing some shots,” Floyd said. “Then I was like this is my game, we’re taking this over, amnesia, wipe it clear.”
She also seemed to be in the right place for Apollo when the team needed it.
“When we got a little stale, she helped change that momentum with a key rebound putback, or we’d throw it to her in the middle, she would have two or three on her and she would power it up, she was a force, she was hard to handle,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said.
Dunn was having lower back trouble during the game, came out one time to get treatment, then got back in the game.
“I pretty well wanted to finish the game,” Dunn said.
“Amber was able to withstand it, we know if we’ve got to get her out,” Payne said. “For a kid like that who is in pain to do what she did tonight, she took one for the team in more ways than one. When you see a kid who consistently gets a double-double, that’s a want-to thing, you can’t teach that.”
Apollo also made some timely 3-pointers each time Daviess County drew close. Apollo was 6-of-12 from long distance, with Addison Carter making three 3s in the game.
DC started driving to the basket, and also threw some traps in that disrupted Apollo.
DC cut Apollo’s 11-point lead in the third quarter to two, 43-41, with five minutes left in regulation.
DC got two baskets and two free throws from Adylan Ayer, and Katie Mewes scored two baskets inside during a 10-2 run that got it in contention.
Floyd had a traditional 3-point play Carter made a 3 to push Apollo’s advantage back to 49-43. Apollo hit 7-of-10 free throws down the stretch to seal it. Apollo is now 21-8.
Apollo made 20-of-44 from the floor for 45%. Apollo was 10-of-17 from the free-throw line. The E-Gals won the rebounding battle, 38-31.
“Amaya Curry, her presence being a coach on the floor and her ball handling with them always in some kind of halfcourt pressure, we only had seven turnovers,” Payne said.
Daviess County was 18-of-50 from the field for 36%. It didn’t make a 3 in 14 attempts.
Ayer and Mewes each scored 15 points. DC finished 10-19.
“We played really well, we gave them all we could especially on the defensive end. We just struggled to get shots to fall,” Daviess County coach John Kirkpatrick said. “I’m proud of our two seniors. Emma Anderson got a remarkable story to tell, Shea Mason has led us the last four years. We finally said we’ve got to drive the ball. Then we amped up our pressure.
“They went zone late, froze us, we were stagnant. They hit shots.”
DAVIESS COUNTY 5-10-16-12 — 43
APOLLO 11-11-17-17 — 56
Daviess County (43) — Mewes 15, Ayer 15, Mason 6, Daugherty 4, Payne 2, Hoagland 1.
Apollo (56) — Floyd 15, Daugherty 10, Dunn 10, Carter 9, Curry 7, Beatty 5.
