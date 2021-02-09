Apollo High School was locked in a tough fight with Greenwood for much of Monday night.
The E-Gals and Greenwood went through six lead changes early in the fourth quarter before Apollo came out with a 61-51 win.
“It wasn’t the prettiest game,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “We went through some droughts and we struggled defensively stopping their main two, but we weathered the storm. Our backs were against the wall, they took a lead, I felt like we were able to regroup. That’s a sign of growing and coming together.”
It was the third game in four days for Apollo — all victories to push the E-Gals to 5-3.
This win at Eagle Arena was also important because it happened on Senior Night, and Apollo has five seniors on the roster.
Two of those seniors, Zoe Floyd and Kassidy Daugherty, led Apollo with 18 points each. Floyd also pulled down six rebounds unofficially.
“Floyd was huge for us tonight,” Payne said. “They had a tough time with her inside tonight. We brought her out on the floor and she was able to use her quickness to go around, get to the rim and make something happen, drew some fouls. She was key inside.”
Addison Carter, another senior, had seven rebounds, along with freshman Jenna Dant off the bench, to help Apollo on the glass. Apollo outrebounded Greenwood, 30-23.
Amaya Curry also finished with 16 points.
“I’m really proud of them being able to regroup after days off, somebody goes down, someone else is out, these kids are trying to put the pieces together,” said Payne, whose team was out of action with COVID-19 concerns from Jan. 18 to Feb. 5. “These young kids are filling in their roles. We all stepped up to pull this one out for the seniors.”
Brylee Rhodes, also a senior, returned for Apollo, and Shelbie Beaty will also be back this week.
Apollo finally got away from Greenwood with less than four minutes left after Floyd got a follow basket and Curry drove for a basket off a turnover to push it ahead 54-49.
Apollo then made 7-of-9 free throws to close the game out. Apollo struggled overall from the line, making 16-of-27 for 59%.
Greenwood was led by Jacqueline Jackson with 24 points and Leia Trinh with 13.
GREENWOOD 11-12-13-15 — 51
APOLLO 15-11-14-21 — 61
Greenwood (51) — Jackson 24, Trinh 13, Grant 6, Evans 3, Lovell 3, Overmohle 2.
Apollo (61) — Floyd 18, Daugherty 18, Curry 16, Carter 6, Dant 3.
