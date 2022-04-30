Sophey Jennings, Emma Parker, Emmie Kate Williams and Elise Wilson were singles winners for Apollo in a 7-2 win over Henderson County in girls tennis Friday.
Jennings/Wilson, Kyndall Hayden/Williams, and Parker/Maddie Jones were doubles winners for Apollo.
BASEBALL OHIO COUNTY 3, MUHLENBERG CO. 1
Ohio County beat the Mustangs by the same score in a Thursday night matchup, but this one was at Greenville.
Ashton Farris had a solo home run. Clayton Goff was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Ohio County (10-11). Farris scattered three hits and struck out nine for Ohio County.
Jake Allen had a hit and an RBI for Muhlenberg County (10-12). Payton Cary struck out 11 for Muhlenberg County. The Mustangs committed four errors.
Ohio County had nine hits and three errors.
