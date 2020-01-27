Apollo High School has found success at home in Eagle Arena over the last month.
The E-Gals won six of their last seven games, all at home, and are 13-5.
One of their victories in that stretch was over Breckinridge County, 73-68, back on Jan. 7. Breck County has the best record in the 3rd Region at 17-3.
The E-Gals have been led by Kassidy Daugherty with 13.9 points a game. Daugherty put up 29 points in Apollo’s 69-50 win over Evansville Bosse on Friday night.
Daugherty was 4-for-6 from 3-point range against Bosse.
“We’ve been pretty balanced, but things opened up for (Daugherty) and she was in that zone, we were finding her,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “It could’ve been Amaya, Addison that caught fire, we’re all capable.”
Amaya Curry is a guard and Addison Carter a forward for Apollo. Curry and Daugherty get Apollo’s offense going as creators in the backcourt.
“We’ve got four or five people who can score in double digits, and when you have that you don’t know who to stop,” said Daugherty, a 5-foot-6 junior.
Apollo is getting a double-double a game from Amber Dunn, who is scoring 10.5 points and pulling down 10.1 rebounds a game. Dunn is a 5-10 junior.
“Dunn is just so active,” Payne said. “Deflections, defense, those hustle plays, but she’s been scoring, she had 19 in a game. We knew she had the potential to be a scorer but it was getting her in her groove, and she’s been in that for quite some time, really steady. She’s been really consistent, giving us the rebounds, scoring and defense all around, for about two months.”
Dunn missed the Bosse game with a virus, Amari Sanders injured a foot in practice, and Shelbie Beatty had been out with an illness. So, Apollo needed some players to provide minutes and it found a few.
“As a team everybody had to pick up with rebounding, the scoring came the more we moved the ball,” Daugherty said of the Bosse win. “We played great defense with making them play fast, and getting turnovers.”
Solid defense and good rebounding were also keys in Apollo’s 72-59 win over Catholic on Jan. 17 in the second meeting of the season between the 9th District foes.
“We were able to force them to take shots that were maybe out of their comfort zone, and we limited them to one shot,” Payne said.
Curry scored 16 points against Catholic as five Apollo players reached double figures. Zoe Floyd was one of those with 13 points and Beatty had 10.
“We knew our strength would be we’d be deep,” Payne said. “We’re going to have kids come in and might be the leading scorer one night, and another night might be another kid.
“Our offense is clicking, we’re understanding who needs the ball at a certain time, we’re finding that person. The ball is moving a lot better. We’re just more in synch.”
Apollo it seems has found how to best play as a team and it can refine that over the last month of the regular season.
“It took us a little bit to get together as a team,” Daugherty said. “At the beginning it was a little rocky, but I feel like we finally stopped caring who got the credit and then we started winning.”
