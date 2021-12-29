Apollo High School held on for a 39-36 girls basketball win over Ohio County on Tuesday at Eagle Arena.
The rust for both teams was evident as it was each team’s first game after Christmas.
Apollo made 13-of-34 from the floor for 38% and 1-of-5 on 3-pointers. The E-Gals were 12-of-18 from the free-throw line for 66.7%, which probably disturbed Apollo coach Natalie Payne the most. Apollo went to 5-7 with the win.
“Our first practice was Sunday, and we hadn’t had one since Dec. 19,” Payne said. “I don’t feel like we were consistent in any piece of our game. We were able to hang on with getting a few key stops down the stretch. It was such a choppy game that I felt like they were in control for a majority of the game, and we never really gained control, we almost did by chance.
“I give them a lot of credit, they slowed us down, they were pesky, their energy level was higher than ours, they were first to the loose balls.”
Ohio County had a 24-18 lead in the middle of the third quarter before Apollo started methodically getting its offense going.
Jenna Dant hit two free throws and made a follow basket to put Apollo up 25-24 with 2:30 left in the third quarter. Apollo’s Jennifer Lee made a basket off the glass to put her team up 27-25. Kennedy Lane scored on a runout to put the E-Gals up 29-25 going to the fourth quarter.
Lane made a 3 to start the fourth quarter and push Apollo in front 32-25.
Ohio County trimmed to lead itself, getting a traditional 3-point play from Rain Embry to make it 32-31, Apollo.
The E-Gals got two free throws from Amaya Curry and a jumper from Shelbie Beatty for a 36-32 lead. Ella Gaddis made a 3 for Ohio County to cut that lead to 36-35 with 2:45 to go.
Apollo missed three free throws in a row, Ohio County also missed a chance inside. Curry made a free throw for a 37-35 lead with 29 seconds left.
Camden Sandefur answered with a free throw with 7 seconds left. Curry made two free throws with 5.8 seconds left for the final margin. Ohio County wasn’t close on a 3-point try before the final buzzer.
Curry led Apollo with 12 points and Dant added 10. Dant and Beatty each had seven rebounds.
Ohio County has struggled shooting the ball all season as it has put together a 4-6 record.
The Lady Eagles were 10-of-41 from the floor for 24% and 5-of-16 from 3-point range for 31%. They made 11-of-17 free throws.
“We just couldn’t make a shot, that’s kind of been our Achilles heel all year,” Ohio County coach Ted Hill said. “We had games tied at halftime and didn’t even score in the second half, just missed shots. We haven’t shot the ball well all year, it’s been a struggle. Our defense and rebounding have been pretty solid. We’re shooting 29%.
“We’re down one late, call a timeout, draw up an out of bounds play, get a wide open layup in there and miss it. That’s what I told them, we can’t get you better shots, you’ve got to be tough enough to make it.”
Gaddis led Ohio County with 12 points.
OHIO COUNTY 10 12 3 11 — 36
APOLLO 13 5 11 10 — 39
Ohio County (36) — Gaddis 12, Bullock 8, Embry 6, Kennedy 4, Probus 3, Sandefur 3.
Apollo (39) — Curry 12, Dant 10, Lane 8, Lee 5, Bullington 2, Beatty 2.
