Amaya Curry had a complete impact on Apollo High School’s 59-47 win over South Warren on Thursday night.
Curry scored a team-high 18 points, had seven assists and six steals for the E-Gals as they went to 1-1 on the season. Curry also had six turnovers and Apollo had 16 as a team.
Backcourt senior teammate Shelbie Beatty scored 13 points and also had six assists.
“The senior guards, they’ve been through the wars, last year they got a lot of experience in facing some good caliber teams,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “With Amaya, a lot of that comes from last year, she got in that mindset of defense first, she realized if she could have deflections and read lanes it would create opportunities on the other end. We were in control of the tempo, they knew when to push and when to let this possession last longer than eight seconds.”
Apollo started fast and built a 19-10 lead after the first quarter with Curry scoring eight points in the frame. The E-Gals went on a 7-0 run late in the second quarter to extend that lead to 32-18 at the half.
South Warren gained some momentum with some made shots in the third quarter, and it got the deficit to single digits early in the fourth quarter, but Apollo was never threatened.
Jenna Dant was a force inside with 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor. Dant also led Apollo with seven rebounds.
Apollo hit 26-of-58 shots from the floor for 44.8%. Apollo was 2-of-14 from 3-point range.
South Warren was 5-of-17 from 3 and 15-of-38 overall for 39.4%. South Warren outrebounded Apollo 38-29. South Warren was led by Gracie Hodges with 19 points.
“I was pleased with the intensity and energy level, especially from the start, the momentum changed in the second half because some 3s were falling for them, but I liked the intensity and energy and it spreads,” Payne said. “We’re still experimenting, that’s what gets us into the game, we really have to be a team that has high energy, if we are playing at a level even a notch below that, we can really get lax with our defense.”
While Apollo has experience in the backcourt, it is fairly young in other spots on the floor.
“We’ve got three other kids out there at all times who did not play varsity basketball,” Payne said. “We’re going to work on time and score, situational stuff, we still have that mindset of a panic shot or a panic pass because we’re young.”
Apollo will meet Lyon County on Saturday at the Lady Mustang Classic at Muhlenberg County High School.
SOUTH WARREN 10 8 15 15 — 48
APOLLO 19 13 13 14 — 59
South Warren (48) — Hodges 19, Munrath 10, Jackson 9, Enlow 7, Hoy 2, Martin 1.
Apollo (59) — Curry 18, Dant 16, Beatty 13, Palmer 6, Lane 2, Bullington 2, Survant 2.
