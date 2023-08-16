It had been seven matchups going back to 2019 since Apollo High School beat Owensboro in girls’ soccer.
The E-Gals broke that string Tuesday night, winning 2-1 at the Owensboro Sports Complex at Shifley Park.
Ella Hayden got a good chance from 30 yards out with an angle shot from the right side that hit the far front post in the 67th minute that was the game-winner for Apollo. Alana Rone had won possession on the OHS side of the field for Apollo.
“I won it in the back left, then I switched the field because this side was completely open,” Rone said. “Ella had a great touch, beat the player, took it inside and scored. Our effort was better (in the second half). We played more possession.”
Hayden agreed that Apollo was more committed in the second half.
“We tried a lot harder in the second half,” Hayden said. “We knew we were down. It felt so great to get the first win.”
Owensboro broke on top when Sydney Lovett connected from 20 yards out after she turned and flicked a shot that curled into the back of the net in the 23rd minute.
Apollo tied it in the 50th minute when Kara Green got a foot on a ball in front of the goal and it got through.
“We broke down a little bit a couple of times defensively,” OHS coach Sarah Poole said. “They caught us when we broke down. They scored at the top of our 18, they scored back door, they snuck around and got two goals in, and we only got one in.”
Apollo lost in penalty kicks to Owensboro last year, and the E-Gals also lost on a penalty in the final minute the second time they played OHS.
“The biggest thing for us was the tempo of the game in the second half,” Apollo coach Zach Akin said. “In the first half it was really slow. We created chances in the second half because we sped the game up.”
Apollo went to 1-2 on the season.
OHS had at least three good scoring chances where it just missed on shots, or couldn’t convert on the corner kicks that it had.
“We get to play them again later in three or four weeks,” Poole said. “We both pressed really high. It was like we only played on a fourth of the field at all times instead of deep. That made it difficult. We still made a lot of good plays. We had quite a few off set plays we couldn’t make.”
