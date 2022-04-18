Apollo High School beat Edmonson County girls 7-2 in tennis on Monday.
Kyndall Hayden, Ella Hayden, Emmie Kate Williams, Maddie Ebelhar, Morgan Shook and Aye Nyein had singles wins for Apollo. Vidhi Patel/Lucy Waldschmidt won in doubles for Apollo.
SATURDAY MATCHES
Apollo girls beat Webster County 5-4. Sophey Jennings, Ella Hayden, Emmie Kate Williams and Maddie Ebelhar had singles wins for Apollo. Maddie Jones/Emma Parker won in doubles for Apollo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.