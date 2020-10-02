Apollo High School has gotten itself on a nice run over the last three boys’ soccer games.
The Eagles have won three straight since a 7-1 loss at South Warren on Sept. 24. They are 6-3-1 following their 2-1 win over Owensboro High School on Wednesday.
That victory landed Apollo as the second seed in the 9th District Tournament.
“It gives us so much momentum going into the first round of the district,” said Harrison Bowman, who has been on a scoring tear the last few games.
Apollo has worked hard to put its different pieces together.
“We have a lot of young guys and guys that have played little or no varsity this season,” Apollo coach Ryan Poirier said. “So, a lot of them had never, or very little, played together. We needed some time to gel, get used to how guys like to play, what runs they like or where they like the ball at. Once guys saw that some of the runs and looks we were asking from them worked and made them more successful, they have really picked up their play.”
Apollo has had to deal with several injuries this season, and some of those players were not in the OHS game to give themselves more time to heal.
“We had a lot of guys who hadn’t played a lot of varsity, or any varsity at all,” Poirier said. “We’ve got several starting now who are looking more like veterans.”
Two sophomores started against OHS, Dah Hai and Teranse Twihenya. Two juniors, Micah Greene and Nee Kpaw, are playing their first varsity games this year. Eh Wah is another sophomore who worked off the bench and had big minutes, according to Poirier.
“We moved some guys around with the injuries, and kind of had to play a different formation,” Poirier said. “The guys who got hurt excelled in different positions than the guys who were healthy that we could bring in.
“You never want injuries, it’s been terrible not having them, we’re better with all our guys out there. Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise. It’ll help our team be deeper.”
Twihenya and Harrison Bowman have been moved up top to get more scoring chances. Bowman scored three goals off three Twihenya assists in a 3-2 win over North Hardin. Twihenya scored twice off Bowman assists in a 3-2 win over Greenwood. They each scored in the 2-1 win over OHS.
“We tried a different formation and we’ve been working really well together, putting in a lot of goals,” Bowman said.
Junior keeper Steven Teran has made double-figure saves in each game over this late winning streak
Apollo becoming more of a clutch team, winning the 1-goal games recently, should be a good push into the postseason.
“That’s three in a row now, it’s nice we’re winning close games against good teams,” Poirier said. “They’re coming out and putting games away, that’s a great thing to have when it comes to postseason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.