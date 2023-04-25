Apollo High School held off McLean County baseball 2-1 Monday at Calhoun.
Will Strode was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Apollo (16-6). Grayson Smith and Cayden Crabtree each had a hit and scored a run for Apollo.
Carter Kimmel picked up the pitching win for Apollo.
Cruz Lee and Layden Bozarth each had a hit for McLean County (10-11).
McLEAN COUNTY 000 001 0 — 1 2 3
WP-Kimmel. LP-J. Lee. 2B-C. Lee (M). Crabtree, Smith (A).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 8 EVANSVILLE MATER DEI 7
Deuce Sims was 3-for-4, Grant Parson and Parker Heistand were each 2-for-4 to lead Owensboro Catholic (15-6).
MATER DEI 002 005 0 — 7 11 3
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 002 010 5 — 8 11 2
WP-Eyre. LP-Caldemeyer. 2B-Evans (C). Sitzman (M).
TENNIS
Owensboro Catholic boys beat Apollo 7-2. Houston Danzer, Patrick Hauka, John Wathen, Cooper Danzer-Houston Danzer, were Catholic winners. Stetson Osborne, Evan Wilson were Apollo winners.
Catholic’s girls beat Apollo 9-0. Ella Cason, Aisha Merchant, Ella Grace Buckman, Julia Marshall, Isabelle Reisz, Maddie Meyer were singles winners for Catholic.
Buckman-Elizabeth Hayden, Marshall-Reisz, Anna Katherine Wathen-Mary Ava Evans were doubles winners for Catholic.
(0) comments
